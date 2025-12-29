Reactor Department: The Unseen Heart of the GW

Life above deck, or “topside”, on Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) is a symphony of controlled chaos: jets scream across the flight deck, catapults launch aircraft with astonishing force, and thousands of Sailors move with purpose. Yet, none of it would be possible without the silent, constant hum emanating from below – the heart of the ship, tended by a select few. Hidden deep within the steel hull, reactor department Sailors meticulously operate and maintain the ship's nuclear propulsion plants, demonstrating an unparalleled level of trust, technical mastery and dedication that ultimately powers every mission the carrier conducts.

“A casualty was called away,” said Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 2nd Class Jonathon Strader. “Hurrying down to the plant, I plunged into the darkness due to the loss of electricity. The high-pitched squeak of a valve under my hands broke the silence as I shut it. In that intense moment, feeling as if time was slowing down, it truly sunk in – the criticality of the role I play to control such immense power gives me an incredible sense of purpose and pride.”

Reactor department Sailors’ world, defined by precision, unwavering vigilance, and a responsibility vital to the very existence of the floating city – nuclear power, which provides propulsion, launches aircraft, and generates electricity for the entire ship through the creation of steam.

Their journey begins with a training pipeline unlike any other in the Navy. It's a crucible of advanced physics, engineering principles, and more taught in a classroom for a year, then hands-on practical application at “prototype,” qualifying and standing watch on a moored training submarine for another six months. It’s designed to forge minds capable of mastering the most complex systems. This rigorous education instills a mindset where precision and understanding the "why" behind every action are paramount, far beyond simple memorization.

“Memorization of a book doesn’t teach you this type of work,” Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Jacob Ashley, who has spent 13 years working directly with the propulsion machinery. His voice is gruff with experience but laced with great pride. “Understanding a system and the way things are supposed to operate is crucial. In the classroom learning from the books I gained a lot of knowledge, but it was important for me to learn in prototype where I actually got to apply those fundamentals and get the feel for my job.”

This meticulous training translates directly into a unique shipboard culture. Every gauge, every valve, every system is treated with an almost sacred attention to detail. It’s a world of operating procedures, drills, and an unyielding commitment to safety with strict adherence to technical manuals and the use of personal protective equipment. Even when the ship is in port, the commitment to vigilance and hard work remains constant; the mission of maintaining the plant never stops.

“The steam roars through the pipes, the turbines whine, waves of heat sweep over me,” said Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 2nd Class Justin Lin. “I get to witness the very heart of the ship and feel the power first hand – propulsion, launching jets, providing electricity and drinking water to the whole ship. It’s humbling to know how far it reaches,” Lin finished, as his tired eyes reflect a deep satisfaction.

A typical watch for a reactor department Sailor is several hours, constantly monitoring and controlling the ship's two nuclear reactors and intricate support systems, managing mechanical and electrical equipment. When they are not on shift standing watch, there are plenty of maintenance items to be completed on schedule, watches or new roles to qualify for, and trainings to attend for their monthly exams.

“Reactor department exhibits two qualities that stem from Japanese origins,” said Lt. Jake Egana, reactor control division officer. “The first is called shokunin. It's the philosophy emphasizing dedication to one's craft, seeking perfection, and contributing to a collective legacy of wisdom and artistry. It's a deep commitment to excellence and a way of life. And kaizen – meaning "continuous improvement" in Japanese, is a methodology that focuses on making small, incremental changes to processes and systems to achieve significant long-term benefits. It's about involving everyone in the department, from the top to the bottom, in identifying and implementing improvements.”

The environment can be physically demanding, characterized by intense heat and constant noise from turbines and steam, yet Sailors maintain remarkable focus. The psychological demands are significant due to the high-stakes environment, but the shared sense of responsibility and contributing to a vital mission forge powerful bonds that many will hold onto for life.

“We’ve faced so much together,” said Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 1st Class Michael Johnson. “Challenges so unique they’re impossible to truly describe to anyone else. That shared journey, those unspoken understandings, are what binds us. It’s a huge comfort to genuinely get along with and make friends with people who understand the rhythm of our lives and share so much of who we are.”

The trust placed in these sailors by the entire command is absolute. Capt. Richard Skinnell, head of reactor department, articulates this reliance with profound respect.

“Reactor department is the bedrock of our operational capability,” said Skinnell. “I have absolute trust and confidence in our Sailors’ ability to perform at a high level due to their personal dedication, training, and professionalism. They set and uphold high standards of performance while also teaching and mentoring the next generation of operators. Reactor department Sailors are the unsung heroes who enable this 100,000-ton warship to project power and defend our nation without a flicker of hesitation. It is because of them, we can execute any mission.”

For many, their work is a hidden world, unseen by the rest of the crew, but its impact is felt in every corner of the ship. From the warm meals on the mess decks to the secure communications in combat systems, reactor department’s efforts are the fundamental enabler.

As George Washington embarks on this new chapter in a new region, its nuclear heart beats strong and steady, a testament to the quiet dedication of its guardians. They are the definition of unseen heroes, ensuring the silent heartbeat of this mighty warship continues to power freedom, wherever the mission may lead.