Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital named 2025 Leapfrog Top Hospital for patient safety and quality

Photo By Jean Han | The exterior of Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. The hospital was recognized by The Leapfrog Group as a 2025 Top Hospital for excellence in patient safety and quality of care.

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea — Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital (BDAACH) has been recognized by The Leapfrog Group as a 2025 Top Hospital, placing the organization among the top six percent of eligible hospitals nationwide for excellence in patient safety and quality of care.



The Leapfrog Top Hospital designation is one of the most competitive honors U.S. hospitals can earn. More than 2,400 hospitals nationwide were evaluated this year, with fewer than six percent earning Top Hospital status. BDAACH was recognized as a Top General Hospital, based on rigorous national benchmarks that exceed basic regulatory requirements.



“This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire team to delivering safe, high-quality care for our service members and their families,” said U.S. Army Col. Chad Black, director of Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, commander of the 549th Hospital Center, and commander of Medical Department Activity–Korea. “We are exceptionally proud of our physicians, nurses, support staff, and administrative professionals who contribute to the environment of care we provide every day.”



The Leapfrog Top Hospital award is issued by The Leapfrog Group, a national, independent health care watchdog organization focused on patient safety and quality. The designation is based on publicly reported data from the Leapfrog Hospital Survey and an independent evaluation of hospital performance across multiple domains, including prevention of medical errors and healthcare-associated infections, medication safety, safe surgery practices, ethical billing, informed patient consent procedures, and overall patient outcomes.



“Our focus is continuous improvement,” said James Jones, deputy director of Quality and Safety. “We use data, evidence-based best practices, and feedback from patients and staff to strengthen our systems and ensure patients receive safe, reliable care.”



Col. Black emphasized that the recognition reflects the collective efforts of BDAACH’s military, civilian, and Korean government service employees across inpatient, outpatient, emergency, and specialty care services.



“We see approximately 23,000 patient interactions each month,” Black said. “Health care delivery is complex, and while no system is perfect, what matters is our commitment to patient safety and the patient experience. We want our community to know we care deeply about the care they receive while serving forward in Korea.”



As part of its commitment to system-wide excellence, BDAACH has shared quality improvement tools and lessons learned with partner military treatment facilities, including Osan Air Base's 51st Medical Group, supporting their efforts to strengthen quality and performance improvement programs. Osan’s team also earned Leapfrog Top Hospital recognition.



“This is a team effort across the Military Health System,” Jones said. “When we support one another and share best practices, patients benefit regardless of where they receive care.”



BDAACH leadership views the designation as a milestone rather than an endpoint.



“Being named a Leapfrog Top Hospital affirms that we are on the right path,” Black said. “It also challenges us to keep raising the bar and improving the care we provide every day.”



For soldiers, families, and civilians stationed in Korea, the Leapfrog Top Hospital recognition confirms that the care provided at Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital meets national standards and is delivered at a level comparable to leading hospitals across the United States.