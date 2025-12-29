The exterior of Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. The hospital was recognized by The Leapfrog Group as a 2025 Top Hospital for excellence in patient safety and quality of care.
This work, Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital named 2025 Leapfrog Top Hospital for patient safety and quality, by Jean Han, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
