(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital named 2025 Leapfrog Top Hospital for patient safety and quality

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital named 2025 Leapfrog Top Hospital for patient safety and quality

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    12.30.2025

    Photo by Jean Han 

    Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital

    The exterior of Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. The hospital was recognized by The Leapfrog Group as a 2025 Top Hospital for excellence in patient safety and quality of care.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 01:29
    Photo ID: 9464946
    VIRIN: 251230-O-MF065-1024
    Resolution: 2048x805
    Size: 217.52 KB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Hometown: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Hometown: PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Hometown: PYONGTAEK, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital named 2025 Leapfrog Top Hospital for patient safety and quality, by Jean Han, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital named 2025 Leapfrog Top Hospital for patient safety and quality

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leapfrog
    Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital
    BDAACH
    Top Hospital

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery