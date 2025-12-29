Philadelphia-born Soldier, lifelong Eagles fan reenlists on his birthday ahead of NFL playoffs showdown

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. — Staff Sgt. Michael C. Graves, a self-proclaimed “military brat” born in Philadelphia, reaffirmed his commitment to the U.S. Army while professing his love for the Eagles football team alongside friends and family during a reenlistment ceremony, Jan. 14, 2025.



“Literally my whole life, being a military brat, I’ve been bleeding green.And being an Eagles fan my whole life; I’ve been bleeding green,” Graves said prior to the ceremony held in the office of Maj. Gen. John T. Reim, Joint Program Executive Officer (JPEO) Armaments and Ammunition and Senior Commander of Picatinny.



Maj. Jacob LaGue, Reim’s executive officer, administered the oath of enlistment, making Graves’ commitment official. LaGue knew that Reim also was a lifelong Eagles fan and presented Graves with the opportunity for the Soldiers and their families to make the occasion more memorable by wearing team gear.



“There is no one I would rather have administer the oath of enlistment than you,” Graves said to LaGue while friends, family, and the general looked on.“From the moment I arrived at Picatinny, you have welcomed me, my wife, and our entire family.”



On his 29th birthday, and with his wife Katie, and their daughter Kayleigh by his side, Graves extended his contract indefinitely.



The Career Status Program, known as the Indefinite Re-enlistment Program, provides Soldiers ranked E-6 and above with 10 years or more of service, a sense of security by eliminating re-enlistment deadlines.



“My last reenlistment was six years ago, and I was a single Soldier.Now I am grateful for this opportunity as I can provide for my family until my retirement.This is special.”



Graves’ father served in the Army for more than 21years and achieved the rank of sergeant first class.



“Being a military brat, I grew up moving to a new duty station every two years. I graduated high school in Germany, and to put it in perspective, I lived in seven different states and moved 11 times as dependent to my dad. Today it is similar for my daughter as she is only three years old and has moved two times already.”



Graves is currently assigned as a recruiter in Newark where he is attached to the U.S. Army’s Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Battalion. As a recruiter, he is charged with informing applicants of the more than 200 jobs to choose from. Soldiers can find their purpose and pursue their passions through a wide range of interest areas, from infantry and aviation to engineering and music and beyond.



The Philadelphia Eagles compete in the National Football League (NFL) as a member of the National Football Conference (NFC) East division. The team plays its home games at Lincoln Financial Field in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex, not far from where Graves grew up.



The team will play the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday in Philadelphia.The NFC Divisional Playoff game will determine which team will move on to the Conference Championships to play the winner of Saturday’s game between the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders.



The Eagles have a win-loss record of 14-3 this season opposite the 10-7 Rams.



“I feel like the Rams will not be ready for the cold weather,” Graves said while making a prediction for the contest.“They are playing for more than themselves this year,” he said in reference the wildfires burning in Los Angeles. “But overall, I think it is not going to be close in the second half.I predict the score to be 35-10, Eagles.”



