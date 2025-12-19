Beale Airmen Demonstrate Wing Capabilities During 16th AF Command Chief’s First Visit

Photo By Senior Airman Alexis Pentzer | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Andrew McKendree, Command Chief Master Sgt. of the...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Alexis Pentzer | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Andrew McKendree, Command Chief Master Sgt. of the 16th Air Force, is briefed by Master Sgt. Adam Whiteman, 9th Medical Group senior enlisted leader, during a tour of the clinic on Beale Air Force Base, California, Dec. 17, 2025. During the tour, Whiteman showcased how Beale's mental health clinic has secured areas for Airmen to seek the resources they need and to promote resiliency and work-life balance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Pentzer) see less | View Image Page

BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – The 9th Reconnaissance Wing (RW) hosted U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Andrew McKendree, 16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) command chief, for the first time, Dec. 17, 2025. The visit provided the wing an opportunity to demonstrate Beale’s capability in providing high altitude reconnaissance, mission ready Airmen and combat ammunition expertise to combatant commands, while integrating new capabilities.

The 9th RW, one of nine wings under the 16th AF, keeps our military fast, resilient, and fully integrated in competition, crisis, and conflict. It accomplishes this by leveraging information warfare at both the operational and tactical levels.

“16th AF is the home of the intelligence enterprise for the department,” McKendree said. “Beale has been a key component of that enterprise for a long time and will continue to be as long as there is a 9th RW. Team Beale needs to know that the 16th AF is not the only one that values the mission that they execute every day. Our Air Force and nation are thankful to have you all on the watch.”

McKendree first visited the Airmen dorms, witnessing improvements to Airmen’s living conditions. His tour continued to the Contrails dining facility to have lunch with junior enlisted members from all squadrons.

During an all call, McKendree addressed senior enlisted leaders about the importance of Beale’s mission. He explained how it strategically supports the 16th AF by converging capabilities to generate information warfare outcomes for combatant commanders and air components.

“I wanted to get a sense of the culture in this demanding environment,” McKendree said. “What I found are Airmen who are engaged, have a desire to make things better and take great pride in what they contribute to the mission. We are operating in unprecedented times. I take heart in the fact that the dedicated men and women of Beale Air Force Base are on our team.”

In the afternoon, McKendree visited three Beale units, the 9th Medical Group, 9th Maintenance Group and 9th Physiological Support Squadron, where he received briefings highlighting Airmen resiliency, readiness and mission lethality. The visits showcased secure mental health resources that help Airmen remain the strong and lethal. U-2 Dragon Lady maintenance that enables global reconnaissance and full pressure suit operations that ensure pilot safety during high-altitude missions. Together, the briefings emphasized Beale’s contribution to building a ready, lethal force and reestablishing deterrence in support of achieving Peace through Strength.

McKendree finished the tour in an all-terrain vehicle ride-along of the base perimeter with Airmen from the 9th Security Forces Squadron. This final segment of the tour showcased the 23,000 acres of Beale AFB that the 9th SFS is charged with securing.

“Coming in, I had a good working knowledge of the intelligence insights that the 9th RW provides our nation,” McKendree said. “However, seeing firsthand the support that goes into generating those insights highlighted the diverse skillsets of our dedicated Airmen that drive our vital mission. Additionally, spending some time with our munitions warriors gave me a great appreciation for Beale's diverse mission that I will carry with me in my role as your 16th AF Command Chief.”