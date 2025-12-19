Madigan Army Medical Center Patient Advocates: Ensuring a Positive Patient Experience

Photo By Joseph Jones | Did you know we have a Patient Advocate to serve as your go-to resource for concerns...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Jones | Did you know we have a Patient Advocate to serve as your go-to resource for concerns or questions about health care services received at Madigan? (Pictured: Madigan's Patient Experience team, picture from left to right, Madigan’s Patient Experience (PXO) Team: Ms. Edilene Del Valle, Mr. Gregory Williams, Ms. Theresa Manuel, and Mr. Jeremy O’Bryan. Photo courtesy of Madigan PXO team) see less | View Image Page

Did you know we have a Patient Advocate to serve as your go-to resource for concerns or questions about health care services received at Madigan? The Patient Advocate also registers comments about the great experiences a patient had at our facility. We want to hear from you! For questions or assistance, contact the Madigan Patient Advocate team at 253-968-1145, Option 4.

Our Madigan Patient Experience Office and Patient Advocate team members go above and beyond to serve our internal and external partners and health care beneficiaries. They are expert listeners and problem solvers, working to help our patients navigate the health care process.

The Patient Advocate team truly reflects "Care with Compassion", collaborating with the Referral and Enrollment Teams and every Madigan clinic and service to resolve appointment, access, referral, and customer service concerns. Service Recovery is key to patient satisfaction, ensuring that our patients experience the safe, high-quality care that exemplifies putting people first.

“Patient Advocates are trained experts with access to health care systems, information and resources,” Jeremy O’Bryan, chief of Madigan’s Patient Experience Office said. “They can also help patients understand their rights and responsibilities as valued customers within the Military Health System. Our advocates are great listeners and troubleshooters when a patient or a family member has a concern to be addressed, investigated, and resolved in a timely manner.”

Patient Advocate responsibilities include helping patients and families navigate the complexities of health care; explaining military hospital or clinic policies and processes; and mediating concerns between the patient and medical team.

To learn more about Madigan’s Patient Assistance Center, Patient Advocates, Healthcare Resolutions office, Beneficiary Counseling and Assistance Coordinator and more, visit https://madigan.tricare.mil/Patient-Resources/Patient-Assistance-Center