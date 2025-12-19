(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Madigan Army Medical Center Patient Advocates: Ensuring a Positive Patient Experience

    Madigan Army Medical Center Patient Advocates: Ensuring a Positive Patient Experience

    Photo By Joseph Jones | Did you know we have a Patient Advocate to serve as your go-to resource for concerns...... read more read more

    TACOMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Story by Joseph Jones 

    Madigan Army Medical Center

    Did you know we have a Patient Advocate to serve as your go-to resource for concerns or questions about health care services received at Madigan? The Patient Advocate also registers comments about the great experiences a patient had at our facility. We want to hear from you! For questions or assistance, contact the Madigan Patient Advocate team at 253-968-1145, Option 4.

    Our Madigan Patient Experience Office and Patient Advocate team members go above and beyond to serve our internal and external partners and health care beneficiaries. They are expert listeners and problem solvers, working to help our patients navigate the health care process.

    The Patient Advocate team truly reflects "Care with Compassion", collaborating with the Referral and Enrollment Teams and every Madigan clinic and service to resolve appointment, access, referral, and customer service concerns. Service Recovery is key to patient satisfaction, ensuring that our patients experience the safe, high-quality care that exemplifies putting people first.

    “Patient Advocates are trained experts with access to health care systems, information and resources,” Jeremy O’Bryan, chief of Madigan’s Patient Experience Office said. “They can also help patients understand their rights and responsibilities as valued customers within the Military Health System. Our advocates are great listeners and troubleshooters when a patient or a family member has a concern to be addressed, investigated, and resolved in a timely manner.”

    Patient Advocate responsibilities include helping patients and families navigate the complexities of health care; explaining military hospital or clinic policies and processes; and mediating concerns between the patient and medical team.

    To learn more about Madigan’s Patient Assistance Center, Patient Advocates, Healthcare Resolutions office, Beneficiary Counseling and Assistance Coordinator and more, visit https://madigan.tricare.mil/Patient-Resources/Patient-Assistance-Center

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 15:34
    Story ID: 555335
    Location: TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Madigan Army Medical Center Patient Advocates: Ensuring a Positive Patient Experience, by Joseph Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Madigan Army Medical Center Patient Advocates: Ensuring a Positive Patient Experience

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    Madigan Army Medial Center
    patient advocacy
    Defense Health Agency
    People & Culture

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version