    Madigan Army Medical Center Patient Advocates: Ensuring a Positive Patient Experience

    TACOMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Joseph Jones 

    Madigan Army Medical Center

    Did you know we have a Patient Advocate to serve as your go-to resource for concerns or questions about health care services received at Madigan? (Pictured: Madigan's Patient Experience team, picture from left to right, Madigan’s Patient Experience (PXO) Team: Ms. Edilene Del Valle, Mr. Gregory Williams, Ms. Theresa Manuel, and Mr. Jeremy O’Bryan. Photo courtesy of Madigan PXO team)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 15:34
    This work, Madigan Army Medical Center Patient Advocates: Ensuring a Positive Patient Experience, by Joseph Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TriCare
    Army Medicine
    Madigan Army Medial Center
    People & Culture
    Defense Health Agency

