Madigan Army Medical Center Leads the Way with New Robotic Lung Biopsy Technology

MADIGAN ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. -- Madigan Army Medical Center, after becoming the first Military Treatment Facility (MTF) to adopt the Ion endoluminal system, has seen huge success with its robotic bronchoscopy program. Over a 15-month period, the medical center performed 78 robotic navigational bronchoscopy procedures, achieving a diagnostic accuracy rate of 91 percent. This performance places Madigan among the top facilities nationwide using similar technology and exceeds the averages reported in recent studies.



A majority of the positive diagnoses made at Madigan during this period were cases of lung cancer. In total, 56 cancer cases were identified, along with several cases involving infection, inflammation, or other non-cancerous conditions. The program’s findings also helped guide decisions about surgical treatment. More than 50 patients were referred for surgery based on the results of their robotic bronchoscopy, and in 44 of those cases, the cancer diagnosis was confirmed after the tissue was removed. This high confirmation rate reflects the accuracy of the robotic system in identifying malignant nodules and ensuring patients receive the right care at the right time.



Several features contribute to the program’s outcomes. The Ion system’s shape-sensing technology enables physicians to precisely navigate to the target area, while rapid on-site evaluation allows pathologists to examine biopsy samples immediately during the procedure. Together, these capabilities help clinicians quickly determine whether enough tissue has been collected, reducing the need for repeat procedures.



With its strong performance, low complication rate, and ability to diagnose and guide treatment in a single visit, Madigan’s Ion program represents a major step forward in lung cancer care within the Military Health System. The early results show that robotic-assisted bronchoscopy can improve the accuracy of lung cancer detection while easing the overall process for patients, offering a promising model for future expansion across military and civilian hospitals alike.



