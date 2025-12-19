Madigan Army Medical Center Leads the Way with New Robotic Lung Biopsy Technology

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Madigan Army Medical Center, after becoming the first Military Treatment Facility (MTF) to adopt the Ion endoluminal system, has seen huge success with its robotic bronchoscopy program. Over a 15-month period, the medical center performed 78 robotic navigational bronchoscopy procedures, achieving a diagnostic accuracy rate of 91 percent. This performance places Madigan among the top facilities nationwide using similar technology and exceeds the averages reported in recent studies.