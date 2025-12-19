Madigan Army Medical Center, after becoming the first Military Treatment Facility (MTF) to adopt the Ion endoluminal system, has seen huge success with its robotic bronchoscopy program. Over a 15-month period, the medical center performed 78 robotic navigational bronchoscopy procedures, achieving a diagnostic accuracy rate of 91 percent. This performance places Madigan among the top facilities nationwide using similar technology and exceeds the averages reported in recent studies.
|12.02.2025
|12.29.2025 15:06
|9463002
|251202-O-IY135-3761
|2000x1311
|751.94 KB
|TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US
|5
|0
Madigan Army Medical Center Leads the Way with New Robotic Lung Biopsy Technology
