    Madigan Army Medical Center Leads the Way with New Robotic Lung Biopsy Technology

    TACOMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Sean Hall 

    Madigan Army Medical Center

    Madigan Army Medical Center, after becoming the first Military Treatment Facility (MTF) to adopt the Ion endoluminal system, has seen huge success with its robotic bronchoscopy program. Over a 15-month period, the medical center performed 78 robotic navigational bronchoscopy procedures, achieving a diagnostic accuracy rate of 91 percent. This performance places Madigan among the top facilities nationwide using similar technology and exceeds the averages reported in recent studies.

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 15:06
    Photo ID: 9463002
    VIRIN: 251202-O-IY135-3761
    Resolution: 2000x1311
    Size: 751.94 KB
    Location: TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Madigan Army Medical Center Leads the Way with New Robotic Lung Biopsy Technology, by Sean Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Madigan Army Medical Center
    Army Medicine
    Defense Health Agency (DHA)
    medical excellence
    medical news

