(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Staying in touch: 844th Communications Group host executive tour

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Story by Airman 1st Class Patrick Njuguna 

    316th Wing

    Staying in touch: 844th Communications Group host executive tour

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – The 844th Communications Group hosted an executive tour showcasing facilities and quantifying the breadth of mission capabilities at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Dec. 16, 2025.

    The tour spanned 844th CG facilities at the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia, as well as its Andrews facilities, allowing mission partners to interact with key personnel.

    Members of the Senior Executive Service, Edwin Oshiba, Director of Administration and Management to the Secretary of the Air Force, and Keith Hardiman, Acting Director of Enterprise Information Technology for the Office of the Secretary of the Air Force, received detailed highlights of personnel readiness and ongoing initiatives.

    Along with providing network support to all Air Force personnel in the National Capital Region, the 844th CG also serves as a Civil Engineering squadron in the National Military Command Center and provides cybersecurity for Andrews’ executive airlift mission set.

    “We can’t do it alone; we do it with our partners, like SAF, who help us with funding, advocacy and planning initiatives,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Sherell McGrew, 844th Communications Group commander. “The innovation and excellence of our Airmen and partners enable our mission success in the NCR and globally.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 14:10
    Story ID: 555327
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staying in touch: 844th Communications Group host executive tour, by A1C Patrick Njuguna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAF
    Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington
    Communications

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version