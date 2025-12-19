Staying in touch: 844th Communications Group host executive tour Your browser does not support the audio element.

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – The 844th Communications Group hosted an executive tour showcasing facilities and quantifying the breadth of mission capabilities at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Dec. 16, 2025.



The tour spanned 844th CG facilities at the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia, as well as its Andrews facilities, allowing mission partners to interact with key personnel.



Members of the Senior Executive Service, Edwin Oshiba, Director of Administration and Management to the Secretary of the Air Force, and Keith Hardiman, Acting Director of Enterprise Information Technology for the Office of the Secretary of the Air Force, received detailed highlights of personnel readiness and ongoing initiatives.



Along with providing network support to all Air Force personnel in the National Capital Region, the 844th CG also serves as a Civil Engineering squadron in the National Military Command Center and provides cybersecurity for Andrews’ executive airlift mission set.



“We can’t do it alone; we do it with our partners, like SAF, who help us with funding, advocacy and planning initiatives,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Sherell McGrew, 844th Communications Group commander. “The innovation and excellence of our Airmen and partners enable our mission success in the NCR and globally.”