NAS Patuxent River Mourns Passing of Capt. Roger Hill

NAS Patuxent River mourns the passing of former Commanding Officer Capt. Roger Hill, NAS Patuxent River CO from June 1992 to January 1995.

A well-known fixture in St. Mary’s County, Hill was known not just for his tenure at NAS Patuxent River, but also his commitment to the community at large, notably as Chief Operations Officer for St. Mary’s City from 1999 – 2009. As commanding officer of NAS Patuxent River, his service was marked by the dedicated leadership of a man who had genuine affection for the base.

“Being commanding officer of a base is great; I couldn’t have asked the Navy for a better job,” said Hill prior to retiring from the Navy as the Pax River Commanding Officer. “You feel like you can make some positive impacts because you’re in a position where you can actually make some. If I could stay as CO of the base, I would stay here until they kicked me out. Unfortunately, other people get a chance at it too, because it’s such a wonderful job.”

A 1970 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, his storied career included flying A-7s in VA-105 and VA-174 both at sea and ashore, serving alongside other legendary naval aviators such as Richard “Moon” Vance, Raymond “Chip” Dudderar, Carlos Johnson, Jeff “Sundance” Harrison, and John McCain. Hill attributed much of his success in the Navy to the mentorship he received and would later pass on.

“When you’re in the Navy, you see a lot of leaders who you think a lot of,” said Hill in 1995. “There’s several who were role models for me on the way. They were people who were my heroes, made me aspire to things, and taught me things. I was very lucky that I had a lot of role models in the Navy.”

Hill was selected to join Class 71 at the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School in 1976, and became the Navy Weapon’s Representative at Eglin Air Force base after graduation where he flew developmental weapons test missions in the F-4, RF-4, F-111, F-15, and T-38. He would go on to serve in the Tomahawk Program Office (PMA-281), TAC D&E Officer at LATWINGPAC, and chief pilot at NAS Warminster before being tapped to lead NAS Patuxent River as the installation commanding officer in 1992.

Reflecting on his time at Pax River prior to his retirement, Hill remarked on his aspirations to lead at one of his favorite commands.

“I’ve been to every Naval Air Station in the world, but this was my first choice in terms of being commanding officer.”

Hill was noted by many in his command as a leader who trusted professionals to do their jobs. Marta Bullis, Naval Air Warfare Center Protocol Officer, previously served as Hill’s executive assistant, and noted his faith in his team to the job.

“Captain Hill let’s you do your job,” said Bullis in a 1995 interview. “It’s his trust in me that makes my job enjoyable.”

Hill’s tenure at Pax was one of noteworthy growth. The workforce at the air station increased nearly tenfold in the mid-1990s when a round of Base Realignment and Closures (BRAC) brought more than 20,000 military and civilian employees to Pax River as the air station it was selected to host the headquarters of Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) and Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), as well as dozens of mission partner commands. In that time, he oversaw the construction of a new commissary, VQ-4 alert facility, communications operations center, Test Pilot School academic building and runways, as well as renovations to existing structures such as the Frank Knox Building, the Navy Exchange, Bachelor Officers Quarters, hangars and labs to meet the demand of the expanded workforce.

In his change of command speech in January 1995, Hill made note of the importance of the work done at Pax and the people who do it, a sentiment that has echoed since.

“I have been in the Navy 29 years, and have been a Navy pilot almost 25 of those,” said Hill as he closed out his Navy career. “In that time, I have flown the best aircraft and had the best equipment in the world. That is a direct result of the efforts of the people who work at this base, who obviously, are also the best in the world at what they do. What we do is important to the country. Take credit for it, and be proud of it.”