NAS Patuxent River Mourns Passing of Capt. Roger Hill

PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Dec. 23, 2025) - Former NAS Patuxent River Commanding Officer Capt. Roger Hill in his official Navy portrait from 1992. Hill served as NAS Pax River CO from 1992 to 1995, a period of unprecedented growth in the air station's history. Hill passed away Dec. 1, 2025.
