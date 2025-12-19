(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NAS Patuxent River Mourns Passing of Capt. Roger Hill

    NAS Patuxent River Mourns Passing of Capt. Roger Hill

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Patrick Gordon 

    Naval Air Station Patuxent River

    PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Dec. 23, 2025) - Former NAS Patuxent River Commanding Officer Capt. Roger Hill in his official Navy portrait from 1992. Hill served as NAS Pax River CO from 1992 to 1995, a period of unprecedented growth in the air station's history. Hill passed away Dec. 1, 2025.

    NAS Patuxent River Mourns Passing of Capt. Roger Hill

