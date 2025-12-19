AFMAO provides foundation course for deployed members Your browser does not support the audio element.

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. – Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations hosted a fundamental Air University class for deployed airmen Nov. 17-20.



The class, Junior Enlisted Foundations 300, a required course for airmen who will be attending Airman Leadership School. AFMAO not only held a specialized class for the deployed reservists, but also provided instructors on the various leadership and team-building concepts within the curriculum.



The Junior Enlisted Foundations 300 course is 32 hours (4 academic days) of guided discussion classroom methodology, and experiential exercises. The Dover Air Force Base 436th Force Support Squadron development office helped implement the specialized curriculum for the AFMAO reserve and guard deployers.



The curriculum includes lessons such as Profession of Arms, warrior mindset, team synergy, and the big picture. Because they served in the same demanding circumstances, AFMAO team members were uniquely positioned to lead the discussions; providing formal instruction reinforced by relatable, experience-based feedback.



One AFMAO instructor, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ciara Mocerino, honor guard policy and program manager, explained the importance of the class's content.



“The key takeaway from the course material was to introduce the various Air Force source documentation to our junior enlisted Airmen as a framework to reinforce our core values with an emphasis on the continuation of their development,” said Mocerino, who taught Enlisted Force Development and Air Force Writing.



“As leaders, we have an obligation to accelerate our Airmen’s knowledge and strengthen their purpose. This allowed the instructors to showcase how our broad skillsets are interwoven into multi-domain capabilities to support large-scale combat operations.”



The students and instructors covered content within Air Force documents and professional writings. Focus was also held on learning ways to improve AFMAO units, how to appreciate hands-on training and specialized leadership qualities that apply to the solemn mission. Goals from these lessons were to increase motivation for developing one's self, others, ideas and the organization.



Senior Airman Natavien Hill, AFMAO departure specialist and class attendee, explained that the course was a great way for him to get out of his comfort zone.



“The biggest thing I gained from the class was learning what my weaknesses are, and how to overcome them,” said Hill. “A lot of airmen get comfortable in the position they are in, and it gives them the chance to learn how to be a leader.”



The themes and foundational outcomes of the course helped attendees expand upon and embrace the warrior mindset needed to serve in the AFMAO mission.



Developing team-building skills and their abilities to lead will help improve their experience while deployed, giving them tools to care for the fallen and families of the fallen with dignity, honor, and respect while developing the unit as they move forward in their Air Force careers.