Yeoman 2nd Class Ayana J. Blake is Selected as COMLOG WESTPAC Fiscal year 2025 Junior Sailor of the Year

SINGAPORE – Yeoman 2nd Class Ayana J. Blake, assigned to Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF-73), was selected as COMLOG WESTPAC’s Fiscal Year 2025 Junior Sailor of the Year for her exceptional performance and dedication to Sailors across the command.

Serving as the command pay and personnel administrator and command leave administrator, Blake ensured Sailors received accurate pay and proper entitlements, while maintaining leave readiness, directly supporting morale and mission readiness.

“My job is to take care of people so they can focus on the mission,” Blake said. Reflecting on her approach to service, Blake added, “Always believe in yourself. There will be times you think you can’t do it, but most times it’s just you versus you. You may not see the potential, but somebody else does—and all it takes is learning to see that potential.”

Recognized for her initiative, professionalism, and forward-thinking mindset, Blake’s selection reflects her perseverance, loyalty to duty, and commitment to excellence, embodying the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service.

COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises, and responses to natural disasters.