(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yeoman 2nd Class Ayana J. Blake Selected as COMLOG WESTPAC’s Fiscal Year 2025 Junior Sailor of the Year

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Yeoman 2nd Class Ayana J. Blake Selected as COMLOG WESTPAC’s Fiscal Year 2025 Junior Sailor of the Year

    SEMBAWANG PORT, SINGAPORE

    10.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Jennings  

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE – Yeoman 2nd Class Ayana J. Blake, assigned to Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF-73), was selected as COMLOG WESTPAC’s Fiscal Year 2025 Junior Sailor of the Year for her exceptional performance and dedication to Sailors across the command. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in Naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 02:07
    Photo ID: 9458445
    VIRIN: 251007-N-YV347-1050
    Resolution: 3686x5160
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: SEMBAWANG PORT, SG
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yeoman 2nd Class Ayana J. Blake Selected as COMLOG WESTPAC’s Fiscal Year 2025 Junior Sailor of the Year, by PO2 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Yeoman 2nd Class Ayana J. Blake is Selected as COMLOG WESTPAC Fiscal year 2025 Junior Sailor of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Teamwork
    NavyStrong
    COMLOGWESTPAC
    NavyPride
    SailorOfTheYear

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery