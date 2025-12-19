Yeoman 2nd Class Ayana J. Blake Selected as COMLOG WESTPAC’s Fiscal Year 2025 Junior Sailor of the Year

SINGAPORE – Yeoman 2nd Class Ayana J. Blake, assigned to Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF-73), was selected as COMLOG WESTPAC’s Fiscal Year 2025 Junior Sailor of the Year for her exceptional performance and dedication to Sailors across the command. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in Naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)
Yeoman 2nd Class Ayana J. Blake is Selected as COMLOG WESTPAC Fiscal year 2025 Junior Sailor of the Year
