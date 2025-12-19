Holiday Message from Your Leadership

Photo By Cpl. Simon Saravia | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Valerie A. Jackson, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces,...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Simon Saravia | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Valerie A. Jackson, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea, and Ismael G. Bamba, command senior enlisted leader of MARFORK, pose for a photo to wish all Marines, Sailor, Soldier, civilians and family members with MARFORK a happy holidays, on USAG Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Dec. 23, 2025. MARFORK is the U.S. Marine Corps' service component for United States Forces Korea (USFK) and United Nations Command (UNC). It commands all U.S. Marine forces assigned to USFK and UNC; advises USFK and UNC on the capabilities, support, and proper employment of Marine forces in defense of the Republic of Korea (ROK); and serves as the U.S. Marine Corps’ representative to the Commandant of the ROK Marine Corps. see less | View Image Page

Dear Marines, Sailor, Soldier, Civilians, and Families of Marine Corps Forces Korea,

As we embrace this holiday season, Sergeant Major Bamba and I want to take a moment to offer our deepest gratitude for each and every one of you. This time of year affords us the opportunity to celebrate faith traditions and to appreciate the people that mean the most to us. This season is more than just a celebration; it is a profound opportunity to reflect on our shared journey, the challenges we’ve faced together, and the unbreakable bonds we’ve forged as a community. We are deeply proud of the unwavering dedication and hard work you all demonstrate every day. Whether you stand on the front lines, support our missions behind the scenes, or nurture us and our families, each of you plays a vital role in our success. Your resilience, teamwork, and commitment to one another are a testament to the true spirit of the Marine Corps and embody the values we hold dear. For those of you who remain far from home this holiday season, please remember that you are not alone. We recognize and appreciate your willingness to serve and the sacrifices that service demands. We hope you find comfort in knowing that your fellow Marines, Sailor, and families stand with you, shoulder to shoulder. This season, let us take the time to reach out to loved ones, celebrate our cherished traditions, and create new memories together, regardless of the miles that may separate us. As we look ahead to the new year, let us carry forward the lessons we’ve learned and the strength we’ve gained from our experiences. Together, we will continue to support one another, embrace the challenges that lie ahead, and strive for excellence in everything we do. From our family to yours, we wish you a joyful holiday season filled with love, laughter, and warmth. Thank you for your service, your sacrifices, and for being an invaluable part of our Marine Corps Forces Korea family. Your commitment makes us stronger, and together we will continue to thrive. With warmest regards,

Maj. Gen. Valerie A. Jackson

Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea