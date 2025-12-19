(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Happy Holidays from MARFORK

    USAG HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    12.23.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Simon Saravia 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Valerie A. Jackson, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea, and Ismael G. Bamba, command senior enlisted leader of MARFORK, pose for a photo to wish all Marines, Sailor, Soldier, civilians and family members with MARFORK a happy holidays, on USAG Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Dec. 23, 2025. MARFORK is the U.S. Marine Corps' service component for United States Forces Korea (USFK) and United Nations Command (UNC). It commands all U.S. Marine forces assigned to USFK and UNC; advises USFK and UNC on the capabilities, support, and proper employment of Marine forces in defense of the Republic of Korea (ROK); and serves as the U.S. Marine Corps’ representative to the Commandant of the ROK Marine Corps.

    Date Taken: 12.23.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 23:01
    Photo ID: 9458329
    VIRIN: 251223-M-HJ365-6960
    Resolution: 6584x4804
    Size: 10.45 MB
    Location: USAG HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Holidays from MARFORK, by Cpl Simon Saravia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday Message from Your Leadership

    MARFORK
    ROKMC
    WeGoTogether
    Marines
    Korea
    USMC

