Happy Holidays from MARFORK

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Valerie A. Jackson, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea, and Ismael G. Bamba, command senior enlisted leader of MARFORK, pose for a photo to wish all Marines, Sailor, Soldier, civilians and family members with MARFORK a happy holidays, on USAG Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Dec. 23, 2025. MARFORK is the U.S. Marine Corps' service component for United States Forces Korea (USFK) and United Nations Command (UNC). It commands all U.S. Marine forces assigned to USFK and UNC; advises USFK and UNC on the capabilities, support, and proper employment of Marine forces in defense of the Republic of Korea (ROK); and serves as the U.S. Marine Corps’ representative to the Commandant of the ROK Marine Corps.