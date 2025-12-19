USAMRIID animal adoption program: Saving lives and building bonds

Courtesy Photo | Marie Grossnickle’s niece, Hayley (9), plays with a Sinclair mini pig Grossnickle...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Marie Grossnickle’s niece, Hayley (9), plays with a Sinclair mini pig Grossnickle adopted from the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases’ animal adoption program. Grossnickle, a USAMRIID animal health technician, said of the adoption, “The pigs have adapted well to their new environment.” see less | View Image Page

FORT DETRICK, Md. – Marie Grossnickle, an animal health technician, recently adopted three female Sinclair mini pigs from the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases’ compassionate animal adoption program ensuring their lives continue beyond their service to science.



“USAMRIID’s adoption program provides a second chance for animals used in training to thrive in healthy habitats and a proper home life,” said Lt. Col. Branden Maxwell, chief of the veterinary medicine division and attending veterinarian for the Institute.



The adoption process takes approximately 30 days and involves a short packet to be completed by the requestor to ensure they are the right fit as an adoptee.



“USAMRIID wants to make sure someone adopting the animals has the space, knowledge, and ability to care for them,” said Maxwell.



This is Grossnickle’s third adoption and her most exciting.



“I’ve always wanted pigs, and when I found out they were being adopted out, I knew I had to take them home,” she said.



Grossnickle’s bond with the pigs began before the adoption process. As part of her job, she worked closely with the pigs during hands-on training sessions, helping them become acclimated to human interaction.



“We would go down there every chance we got, picking them up, holding them, and feeding them,” she explained. “The more we handled them, the sweeter and gentler they became.”



The process helped the pigs successfully transition to farm life.



“Knowing how much they were handled and having a personal attachment made it so more meaningful,” said Grossnickle. “The pigs have adapted well to their new environment; getting the zoomies, running around the pen, and rooting through the straw.”



Grossnickle said knowing how much the pigs are thriving in their new home and enjoying the freedom, “I would definitely adopt again.”



\*\*\*

About USAMRIID

USAMRIID is the Department of Defense’s lead laboratory for medical biological defense research. Its mission is to protect U.S. military personnel from infectious diseases and advance global health security through innovative research and development.



For more information about USAMRIID and its research initiatives, visit [https://usamriid.health.mil/](https://usamriid.health.mil/).