IWO ARG Sailors and Marines Spruce Up Animal Welfare Center

U.S. Sailors and Marines, assigned to the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group – 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) volunteered to clean up and conduct facility maintenance at St. Croix Animal Welfare Center and Shelter, Nov. 29, 2025.
"While here in St. Croix, Sailors and Marines were offered the opportunity to give back to the community,” said Cmdr. Jamie McQuiniff, executive officer of Fort Lauderdale. “Many of our Sailors and Marines spend significant amounts of their time giving back through community service [at home], and enjoy continuing that while deployed. Sailors and Marines were able to connect with the local community, providing hands-on assistance with animal care and facility maintenance.”
In 2017, Hurricane Maria caused significant damage to the shelter and its staff was forced to relocate operations to a temporary facility. Since the hurricane, staff has been unable to perform renovations due to limited resources. During the community service event, Sailors and Marines stepped in to assist the shelter by painting walls, cleaning animal living spaces, and walking dogs.
“If we have a whole team of people that are willing to help us for the day, that’s such a blessing to us, for our staff to have a refresh of the space because they do a lot of hard work. The more we can reinforce that they’re valued and that they’re appreciated, that’s great,” said Ashley Bouzianis, the shelter’s director of Marketing & Fundraising.
The St. Croix Animal Welfare Center and Shelter was founded in 1973 and is currently home to 82 dogs and cats. The unique facility is the only open-door animal shelter on the island of St. Croix which allows staff to accept all animals that are surrendered. The facility also partners with ‘Paws from Paradise’ to relocate pets to the continental U.S. where there are more adoption opportunities.
Community service projects are a cornerstone of a deployment. Each opportunity allows Sailors and Marines the opportunity to connect with and give back to the community while fostering vital relationships with partners and allies across the world as ambassadors of the United States. “At the end of the day I think giving back is what everybody needs,” said one of the participating Sailors from Fort Lauderdale.“[Giving back represents a sense of] self-accomplishment, and it’s good to be able to help people that need help—it feels good.”
USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) is part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (IWO ARG) and among the Navy assets deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities.
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 19:50
|Story ID:
|555033
|Location:
|ST. CROIX, VI
|Web Views:
|24
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IWO ARG Sailors and Marines Spruce Up Animal Welfare Center, by SA Jaimie Bethea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.