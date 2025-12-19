IWO ARG Sailors and Marines Spruce Up Animal Welfare Center

Photo By Seaman Apprentice Jaimie Bethea | A U.S. Marine, assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Apprentice Jaimie Bethea | A U.S. Marine, assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), cares for a kitten at St. Croix Animal Welfare Center and Shelter during a community service event while San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) is in port at Fredricksted, St. Croix Nov. 29, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Sailors and Marines, assigned to the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group – 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) volunteered to clean up and conduct facility maintenance at St. Croix Animal Welfare Center and Shelter, Nov. 29, 2025.

"While here in St. Croix, Sailors and Marines were offered the opportunity to give back to the community,” said Cmdr. Jamie McQuiniff, executive officer of Fort Lauderdale. “Many of our Sailors and Marines spend significant amounts of their time giving back through community service [at home], and enjoy continuing that while deployed. Sailors and Marines were able to connect with the local community, providing hands-on assistance with animal care and facility maintenance.”

In 2017, Hurricane Maria caused significant damage to the shelter and its staff was forced to relocate operations to a temporary facility. Since the hurricane, staff has been unable to perform renovations due to limited resources. During the community service event, Sailors and Marines stepped in to assist the shelter by painting walls, cleaning animal living spaces, and walking dogs.

“If we have a whole team of people that are willing to help us for the day, that’s such a blessing to us, for our staff to have a refresh of the space because they do a lot of hard work. The more we can reinforce that they’re valued and that they’re appreciated, that’s great,” said Ashley Bouzianis, the shelter’s director of Marketing & Fundraising.

The St. Croix Animal Welfare Center and Shelter was founded in 1973 and is currently home to 82 dogs and cats. The unique facility is the only open-door animal shelter on the island of St. Croix which allows staff to accept all animals that are surrendered. The facility also partners with ‘Paws from Paradise’ to relocate pets to the continental U.S. where there are more adoption opportunities.

Community service projects are a cornerstone of a deployment. Each opportunity allows Sailors and Marines the opportunity to connect with and give back to the community while fostering vital relationships with partners and allies across the world as ambassadors of the United States. “At the end of the day I think giving back is what everybody needs,” said one of the participating Sailors from Fort Lauderdale.“[Giving back represents a sense of] self-accomplishment, and it’s good to be able to help people that need help—it feels good.”

USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) is part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (IWO ARG) and among the Navy assets deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities.