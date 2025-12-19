KC-46 hangar project breaks ground at March Air Reserve Base Your browser does not support the audio element.

MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif. — Air Force leaders, community partners and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials gathered at March Air Reserve Base Dec. 16 to mark the start of construction on a new KC-46 Pegasus maintenance and fuel hangar, a $133 million military construction project that will modernize infrastructure and support long-term mission readiness for the 452nd Air Mobility Wing.



The groundbreaking ceremony was hosted by Lt. Col. Nate Chal, KC-46 Program Integration Office, who highlighted the significance of the project within the long history of tanker operations at March.



“It has been almost half a century since a new tanker mission came to March,” Chal said. “This hangar represents an infrastructure investment not just for today, but for the next half century of aerial refueling operations.”



Lt. Col. Stephen Brooks, deputy commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District, said the project reflects years of planning and coordination among Air Force Reserve Command and multiple USACE districts. The Louisville District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, awarded the contract in support of AFRC, while the Los Angeles District will oversee execution.



“Today marks the official start of construction for a project of vital importance to our nation’s security and military readiness,” Brooks said. “This facility will ensure March Air Reserve Base continues its legacy of excellence by providing modern, world-class infrastructure for the Airmen who serve here.”



The project includes construction of a state-of-the-art, two-bay hangar designed to support the KC-46A Pegasus, the Air Force’s newest multi-mission aerial refueling aircraft. One bay will support aircraft maintenance, while the other will be dedicated to fuel system maintenance. The facility will also feature modern fire suppression systems, fall protection, utilities, communications infrastructure and environmental controls. In parallel, Building 1244 will be renovated to provide classrooms, briefing rooms and covered storage for a fuselage trainer.



Col. Bryan M. Bailey, commander of the 452nd Air Mobility Wing and installation commander, said the new facility directly supports Airmen and reinforces the Air Force’s commitment to March Air Reserve Base and the Inland Empire community.



“This isn’t just about pouring concrete and raising steel,” Bailey said. “It’s about giving our Airmen the infrastructure they need to train, maintain and operate safely and effectively as we prepare for the future fight.”



Industry partner Harper Construction serves as the project’s prime contractor, bringing a unique personal connection to the installation. Ron Harper, founder and chairman of Harper Construction and a former Air National Guardsman, served at March as a traditional “weekend warrior” in the early 1960s, when the base was beginning to receive its first KC-135 Stratotankers.



“It’s kind of fun to come back here,” Harper said. “I spent time on this base years ago, and to return now and be part of something that adds to its history is something I’m personally proud of.”



Harper also emphasized his company’s commitment to safety throughout the construction process.



“Our company has been in business for 51 years, and safety has always been our top priority,” Harper said. “We want to do good work, deliver a quality product and, most importantly, make sure everyone goes home safe.”



The ceremony also highlighted the role of civic partnerships in shaping the future of March Air Reserve Base. Jamil Dada, honorary wing commander and long-time community leader, said the project reflects a continued bond between the installation and the surrounding region.



“March Air Reserve Base has been a cornerstone of this community and a key economic contributor for more than a century,” said Jamil Dada, honorary wing commander for March Air Reserve Base. “After more than 30 years of supporting the base, I am proud to continue advocating for its mission, it's people and our local community.”