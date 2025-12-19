Sailor from the Philippines serves with U.S. Navy Medicine in Rhode Island

Lt. Ara Gutierrez, from Caloocan City, Philippines, serves with Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, located in Newport, Rhode Island.



Gutierrez graduated from Saint Paul University, Quezon City, in 2005. She later earned multiple degrees, including a bachelor’s degree in health sciences from Ateneo de Manila University in 2009, an associate degree in health science laboratory technology from George Washington University in 2012, a bachelor’s degree in applied science and technology in clinical laboratory science from Thomas Edison State University in 2014, and a master’s degree in administration and industrial and organizational psychology from the University of the Incarnate Word in 2023.



Gutierrez joined the Navy 14 years ago.



“Driven by a deep sense of gratitude to the country that adopted me and provided unparalleled opportunities, I joined the Navy to serve the American people and give back to the nation that has allowed me to become the best version of myself,” Gutierrez said. “Inspired by my uncle, a retired chief petty officer, I chose to serve as a hospital corpsman, allowing me to directly impact the lives of my fellow sailors and Marines while upholding the values of service and dedication he instilled in me.”



Today, Gutierrez serves as the laboratory program manager and public health department head at NMRTC New England. Gutierrez said she values the opportunity to support the Navy’s readiness.



“What I appreciate most about being a medical technologist in the Navy is the opportunity to contribute directly to the health and readiness of our service members, especially during challenging times,” Gutierrez said. “The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the critical role that medical laboratory professionals play in safeguarding public health. Being on the front lines behind the scenes, providing accurate and timely results for testing, has been incredibly rewarding.”



The lessons Gutierrez learned from her hometown continue to guide her service.



“Growing up where opportunities were scarce instilled in me resilience and drive,” Gutierrez said. “My parents constantly reminded us to stand on our own two feet without compromising our integrity. My father always told me to tackle the hard things first so I could enjoy the fruits of my labor later. I learned that waiting for opportunity is not an option; proactive effort, dedication, and ethical conduct are crucial for success. And stemming from that upbringing, I also believe that if there's no seat at the table for you, you create your own, build it bigger, and invite more people to encourage discourse and efficient problem-solving.



“These lessons from home – resilience, integrity, a proactive mindset, and the importance of inclusive collaboration – are the principles that guide me every day in my service to our country.”



According to Navy officials, NMRTC’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality healthcare services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research.



According to Navy officials, Navy Medicine — represented by more than 44,000 highly trained military and civilian healthcare professionals — provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.



The U.S. Navy is celebrating its 250th birthday this year.



“America is a maritime nation, and for 250 years, America’s warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom,” Navy officials said.



With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on secure undersea fiber optic cables, Navy leaders emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the fabric of America.



Gutierrez considers her career journey to be her proudest accomplishment.



“My proudest accomplishment in the Navy is my journey from seaman all the way to ensign at a single duty station, something unprecedented in the hospital corpsman community,” Gutierrez said. “This rapid advancement speaks to my dedication, hard work, and commitment to continuous learning and growth. However, the culmination of that effort was being selected as the 2020 Medical Service Corps Subspecialty Officer of the Year. This recognition validated not only my individual contributions but also the impact the laboratory team had in our isolated duty station during the COVID-19 pandemic. These milestones reflect the dedication of my team and my commitment to service.”



For Gutierrez, service in the Navy is deeply personal.



“Serving in the Navy is more than a job to me; it is a profound calling and a testament to the opportunities this nation offers,” Gutierrez said. “My story, from arriving in the United States with nothing to becoming an officer, shows what is possible through determination, innovation and service. I hope my journey inspires others to excel and to believe that with hard work and support, they too can achieve extraordinary things.”



Gutierrez serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.



“Serving in the Navy is an honor, a privilege and a responsibility to empower those around me to achieve their dreams,” Gutierrez said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.19.2025 Date Posted: 12.19.2025 14:53 Story ID: 555008 Location: US Hometown: CALOOCAN CITY, PH Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor from the Philippines serves with U.S. Navy Medicine in Rhode Island, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.