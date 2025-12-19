National Guard responds to historic flooding in Western Washington

As rivers overtopped banks and levees failed across western Washington, the Washington National Guard launched one of its largest and fastest flood responses in recent memory, mobilizing approximately 300 soldiers and airmen to help first responders with emergency rescues, evacuations, and levee reinforcement in Skagit, Snohomish, and King counties from Dec. 11-18, 2025.

Following an emergency proclamation signed by Gov. Bob Ferguson on Dec. 10, the Washington National Guard immediately mobilized more than 100 full-time Guard members and established operations at the Marysville Armed Forces Readiness Center, positioning assets from the 81st Stryker Brigade, 96th Troop Command, 96th Aviation Troop Command, and the 194th Wing to support flood response efforts.

Responding under immediate response authority, National Guard members rapidly deployed to fill critical sandbag requirements, conduct hoist rescue missions, evacuate stranded residents and support traffic control points in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Their quick deployment enabled an additional 200 Guard members to be alerted and activated onto state active duty the following morning.

Those first Guard members initiated operations by filling more than 5,000 sandbags, while aviation crews and terminal air controllers supported multiple helicopter rescue missions. During this same period, more than 200 Guard members arrived at the Kent Armory to begin in-processing onto state active duty.

“We alerted and received more than 200 traditional Guard members who reported the following morning,” said Maj. Gen. Gent Welsh, the adjutant general of Washington. “That’s a process that normally takes 72 hours to mobilize and be on mission, but they were on mission in Skagit County within 18 hours. They worked a full day, then went right to work in the darkness when they arrived. These are people leaving their civilian jobs, putting on the uniform and moving out to help the state.”

As the sun rose on the morning of Dec. 12, the full extent of the flooding became apparent. In the city of Burlington, hundreds of homes were under Level 3 (Go Now!) evacuation orders, and the Skagit River levee near Lyman and Concrete remained fragile. Guard members went door to door in Burlington to help evacuate residents from potential danger, while others filled nearly 8,000 sandbags, which were transported to Lyman to reinforce the levee. Guard members also supported rescue operations in Snohomish County, assisting fire departments with calls involving motorists stranded on flooded roads.

“Just some incredible work from National Guard service members assisting with evacuations and rescues, filling sandbags, delivering supplies and much more,” Ferguson said.

A brief break in the weather over the weekend allowed rivers to recede; however, anticipating another incoming storm, Guard members in Skagit and Snohomish counties remained on mission and ready to respond.

“We have a supportive governor, outstanding cooperation between state and federal officials, and community members seeing their National Guard in action, maybe for the first time,” Welsh said. “I couldn’t be more proud of this team.”

As with many state activations, conditions continued to evolve. On the afternoon of Dec. 15, a levee breached near the city of Tukwila, allowing water from the Green River to spill into an industrial area. Sixteen full-time Guard members from the 56th Theater Information Operations Group were quickly activated under immediate response authority and moved to the Kent Armory to prepare for the mission. These Guard members worked alongside a King County repair crew to prevent further breaches and stop the flow of water.

Tuesday morning brought another emergency as Guard members supported the King County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit in rescuing a stranded motorist who had driven past road closure signs. The team then moved to the city of Pacific, where another levee breach along the White River prompted the rapid evacuation of hundreds of residents. While in Pacific, Guard members filled and emplaced sandbags to support crews repairing the damaged levee.

“We supported a number of critical missions in Skagit, Snohomish and King counties, while also monitoring multiple situations across the state, including flooding in eastern Washington and landslides in central Washington,” Welsh said.

As conditions improved across western Washington, Guard members began demobilizing from state active duty on Dec. 18, 2025. During the one-week mission, Guard members filled more than 20,000 sandbags, manned numerous traffic control points, supported five swift water rescues, assisted with 37 evacuations, and conducted one hoist rescue mission, saving a resident whose vehicle was swept away near the Skagit River.

“Our neighbors were in need, and our men and women grabbed their gear and answered the call,” Welsh said. “This mission demonstrated exactly what the National Guard is — a professional organization ready to respond when our communities need us most.”