2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion Completes Final ACV Naval Integration Exercise

USS GUNSTON HALL (LSD 44) – From December 4-7, 2025, U.S. Marines with 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2nd Marine Division put the Marine Corps’ newly developed tool for amphibious warfare, the amphibious combat vehicle, to the test during a series of shore-to-ship and ship-to-shore exercises aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall off the coast of North Carolina, as part of Naval Integration Training Package 2. The training focused on employing the ACV in realistic environments and enhancing communication between Marines and their Navy counterparts during maritime operations. NITP-2 is a week-long exercise certifying ACV operators to conduct amphibious landings aboard naval vessels with assistance from naval partners for upcoming deployments. “This training was a culminating event,” said U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Cory Marmet, the Alpha company commander with 2nd AA BN, 2nd Marine Division. “This is the second time our ACVs landed and splashed down on the well deck of the Gunston Hall.” According to Marmet, the success of the final naval integration exercise was built on previous phases. This includes a foundational well deck rehearsal in Morehead City in July 2025, where Marines conducted a dry run by entering the well deck of the Gunston Hall with their ACVs. Guided by Sailors, the vehicles were staged in an orderly fashion. “It led us to communicate effectively with our Navy partners to embark our vehicles on ship in a timely manner,” said Marmet. Previously, in October 2025, NITP-1 was conducted at Onslow Beach, North Carolina. During that exercise Marines employed their ACVs to maneuver from shore, transited several miles offshore to embark on the Gunston Hall, and returned to shore. “The focus was on seamless communication and operations with the goal of achieving a unified approach to tasks such as vehicle deployment on and off ships,” said Gunnery Sgt. Mathew Swan, the logistics chief with Alpha Company, 2nd AA BN. “The integration was evaluated positively, improving relationships between Marines and Sailors, fostering a sense of unity and collaboration.”

Throughout NITP, the ACV demonstrated its ability to operate in a littoral environment, successfully passing several checkpoints and embarking on schedule. Marmet explained that 2nd AA BN is currently analyzing how other units employ the ACV to refine their own tactics for maritime operations. “This was a testament to the Marines, mechanics and operators to go out, conduct these splashes and roll back under the vehicle’s own power.” Marmet said the event marked progress toward broader East Coast naval integration. “This operation phase was a demonstration for the operators and our Naval partners working together in a cohesive unit,” said Marmet. “It shows the capabilities of the ACV to project combat power from ship-to-shore.”