Photo By Yasuo Osakabe | From right, U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Powell, 374th Operations Group commander; Col....... read more read more Photo By Yasuo Osakabe | From right, U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Powell, 374th Operations Group commander; Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander; and Col. Martin Perez, 374th Maintenance Group commander, cut a ribbon during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for UH-1N Iroquois aircraft 69-6614 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 19, 2025. The aircraft was retired from service with the 459th Airlift Squadron and designated as a permanent static display. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe) see less | View Image Page

Huey finds permanent home: Yokota enshrines five decades of Iroquois history Your browser does not support the audio element.

The 374th Airlift Wing held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Dec. 19 to officially unveil a UH-1N Iroquois static display, honoring more than five decades of service by the iconic aircraft and the Airmen who operated and maintained it.



The ceremony marked the formal dedication of UH-1N tail number 69-6614. Base leadership, current and former Airmen, and invited guests attended the event to recognize the aircraft’s enduring contributions to U.S. Air Force operations at home and abroad.



“This display stands as a testament to the versatility of the Huey and the dedication of the crews who kept it flying for more than 50 years,” said Lt. Col. Terry Martin, 374th Operations Group deputy commander. “From the jungles of Vietnam to the Kanto Plains, this airframe has been a lifeline for thousands.”



The UH-1N static display is located in the traffic circle formerly known as “Nina Circle” at Yokota. To emplace the aircraft, the 374th Maintenance Squadron and 374th Civil Engineer Squadron coordinated efforts to move and position the helicopter. The site previously featured an F-86F Sabre, affectionately referred to as Nina II, which was relocated in March 2012 to a static display area in front of U.S. Forces Japan headquarters. The placement continues the tradition of u

sing the location to showcase aircraft of historical significance to the Air Force.



“This was the culmination of immense hard work, collaboration and teamwork between multiple squadrons and units across the base,” said Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Knef, 374th MXS maintenance superintendent. “The operation happened seamlessly, and it was an honor to be part of that team. Whether directly involved or not, many people know someone who received lifesaving care aboard a Huey. I hope this display serves as a constant reminder of the lives this mission has touched.”



Tail number 69-6614’s service history spans multiple conflicts and mission sets. The aircraft flew combat missions with the 20th Special Operations Squadron during the Vietnam War, later supported counterdrug operations during Operation BAT in the Caribbean, and conducted nuclear security support missions in the continental United States. Assigned to the 459th Airlift Squadron in 1995, the UH-1N maintained a continuous presence at Yokota, supporting humanitarian assistance and disaster response during Operation TOMODACHI following the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami.



In its final years at Yokota, the UH-1N focused on aeromedical evacuation missions. After the 459th AS revived the air ambulance mission in December 2023, UH-1N crews provided rapid medical transport for U.S. service members, dependents and Status of Forces Agreement personnel until the platform’s final alert mission Aug. 29, 2025.



The ribbon-cutting symbolized the transition of the aircraft from an operational platform to a permanent memorial. Now stands as a lasting tribute to the Airmen who flew, maintained and supported the Huey—an aircraft that served as a gunship, transport and lifeline for more than half a century.