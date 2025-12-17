New U.S. Strategic Command leadership team visits Malmstrom AFB, underscores nuclear deterrence mission

MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, Mont. – For their first official base visit U.S. Navy Adm. Rich Correll, commander of U.S. Strategic Command, and U.S. Army Command Sgt Maj. JoAnn Naumann, USSTRATCOM command senior enlisted leader, traveled to Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, Dec. 15, 2025 to connect with warfighters in the field and get a firsthand look at the base’s critical role in national security.

Correll took command of USSTRATCOM on Dec. 5, 2025, following three years as the command’s deputy commander, bringing continuity of leadership and strategic focus to the nation’s nuclear enterprise. Naumann assumed her role as the command senior enlisted leader on the same day.

As the USSTRATCOM commander, Correll oversees the nation’s nuclear arsenal. This includes the 341st Missile Wing’s fleet of intercontinental ballistic missiles, which serve as a cornerstone of the United States’ nuclear triad – a resilient and diverse force of land-based missiles, submarines and bombers.

“As I assume command, my number one priority remains the same: strategic deterrence,” Correll said during his change of command ceremony. “Peace may be our profession … but that peace is achieved through the strength, readiness and credibility of our strategic capabilities.”

The leaders’ engagement with the 341 MW provided an opportunity to reaffirm the wing’s mission, assess current operations and underscore the enduring importance of sustained nuclear deterrence. For more than 63 years, Malmstrom has maintained a fleet of on-alert ICBMs, positioning the Minuteman III ICBM as the most responsive leg of the nation’s nuclear triad.

During the visit, they received in-depth mission briefings from the 341 MW and Sentinel Site Activation Task Force, reinforcing their oversight of both current operations and ongoing modernization efforts. The visit included stops at multiple facilities including the wing operations center and missile maintenance dispatch facility, where they met and spoke with the Airmen who keep Malmstrom’s 24/7 nuclear mission operational.

“The nation can sleep soundly knowing they are in capable hands ready to handle any threat that may arise,” Correll said. “It is an honor to lead the dedicated professionals at Malmstrom Air Force Base.”

Echoing the commander’s sentiment, Naumann focused on the lasting impact of the Airmen.

"Strategic deterrence isn't just about missiles in silos; it's about the highly-trained and motivated Airmen who stand the watch every single day," she said. "The commitment I've seen here is the bedrock of our national security, and it's our job to ensure they have everything they need to succeed."

Aboard the Air Force’s newly operational MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter, Correll and Naumann toured a portion of Malmstrom’s 13,800-square-mile missile complex, traveling between multiple launch facilities and landing at a missile alert facility for a launch control center tour.

"The legacy of the Minuteman III is a testament to the skill of our Airmen,” Correll said. “Now, we look to the future. The Sentinel system isn't just an upgrade; it is the key to ensuring our strategic dominance and the nation's security for the next 50 years."

Under the new command team’s leadership, the 341st Missile Wing will continue to deliver strategic nuclear deterrence and defend the United States with combat-ready Airmen and ICBM forces, ensuring continuity of the mission as the command advances toward future modernization.