Wreaths Across America Ceremony Honors Fallen Service Members in Bayamón

BAYAMÓN, Puerto Rico — Community members gathered at the Puerto Rico National Cemetery in Bayamón, Dec 13, to honor the men and women who served the Nation during a Wreaths Across America ceremony.



Col. John D. Samples, commanding officer of Fort Buchanan, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly D. Bergman-Gándara, Fort Buchanan’s command sergeant major, participated in the event alongside veterans, Families, and local supporters.



“As you lay a wreath today, speak the name of the veteran you are honoring. We honor the past, but we walk toward the future with renewed strength,” said Samples, the event’s guest speaker.



Following the ceremony, Samples and Bergman-Gándara presented a wreath at the grave of Spc. Frances M. Vega, a fallen Soldier from Puerto Rico.



Spc. Vega was killed in action on Nov. 2, 2003, when the CH-47 Chinook helicopter she was aboard was shot down by a surface-to-air missile during combat operations.

In recognition of her courage and sacrifice, Fort Buchanan— the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean—dedicated a gate in her honor on July 4, 2008.



Fort Buchanan supports a military community of approximately 15,000 personnel and operates with an annual budget exceeding $500 million. The installation serves active-duty, Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members, playing a vital role in enhancing readiness and enabling the global deployment of U.S. forces.