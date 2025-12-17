(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wreaths Across America Ceremony Honors Fallen Service Members in Bayamón [Image 4 of 5]

    Wreaths Across America Ceremony Honors Fallen Service Members in Bayamón

    PUERTO RICO

    12.13.2025

    Photo by Carlos Cuebas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Community members gathered at the Puerto Rico National Cemetery in Bayamón, Dec 13, to honor the men and women who served the Nation during a Wreaths Across America ceremony.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 16:06
    This work, Wreaths Across America Ceremony Honors Fallen Service Members in Bayamón [Image 5 of 5], by Carlos Cuebas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Caribbean
    IMCOM
    fort buchanan

