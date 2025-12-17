Community members gathered at the Puerto Rico National Cemetery in Bayamón, Dec 13, to honor the men and women who served the Nation during a Wreaths Across America ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 16:06
|Photo ID:
|9452243
|VIRIN:
|251213-A-CC868-1004
|Resolution:
|1176x878
|Size:
|977.52 KB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wreaths Across America Ceremony Honors Fallen Service Members in Bayamón [Image 5 of 5], by Carlos Cuebas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wreaths Across America Ceremony Honors Fallen Service Members in Bayamón
No keywords found.