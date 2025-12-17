Neurofeedback equipment improves treatment for TBI, other diagnoses

Photo By Gino Mattorano | Public Health Service Lt. Austin D Hamilton, left, a licensed supervisory psychologist...... read more read more Photo By Gino Mattorano | Public Health Service Lt. Austin D Hamilton, left, a licensed supervisory psychologist with the Fort Carson Intrepid Spirit Center, and Kirsten Larson, an ISC psychometrist, monitor readings on new neurofeedback equipment the ISC recently received. Neurofeedback is an evidenced-based practice that allows clinicians to “map” brain activity levels and compare the results to what is considered normal brain activity. see less | View Image Page

The Fort Carson Intrepid Spirit Center recently received new neurofeedback equipment that will improve treatment for patients suffering from Traumatic Brain Injury or other psychological concerns.

The neurofeedback equipment was provided through a generous contribution from the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund, according to Public Health Service Cmdr. Sally Bobula, director of the Fort Carson ISC.

The IFHF is non-profit organization dedicated to supporting servicemembers and their families for 25 years. The IFHF has constructed 10 Intrepid Spirit Centers at military installations across the country, including the ISC at Fort Carson. These ISCs provide treatment for service members, retirees and family members who have experienced exposure to a Traumatic Brain Injury.

According to Bobula, neurofeedback is an evidenced-based practice that allows clinicians to “map” brain activity levels and compare the results to what is considered normal brain activity.

“This allows clinicians to begin training the brain toward an ideal brain state,” Bobula said.

When the patient undergoes a baseline assessment using the neurofeedback equipment, the ISC provider is essentially “mapping” brain activity by tracking various frequencies of electrical signals captured through electrodes attached to the head.

“This individualized “mapping” of the brain is used, alongside clinical assessment, to identify specific training protocols which target a wide range of disorders including TBI, anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, etc.” said Public Health Service Lt. Austin D Hamilton, a licensed supervisory psychologist with the Fort Carson ISC. “The real strength is being able to provide individualized “mappings” of patient Electroencephalogram (EEG) signals across various regions of the brain. Neurofeedback has been shown to be effective for a wide range of diagnoses. At our clinic, TBI, concentration concerns, anxiety, depression, and PTSD are common targets for treatment.”

Neurofeedback treatment does not require the same level of verbal engagement as other, traditional talk-therapies do, according to Hamilton.

“Aside from the initial interview and diagnostic assessment, the patient does not necessarily need to converse at all,” Hamilton said. “Essentially, the brain is monitored and “rewarded” for activating specific regions of the brain through visual or auditory cues.”

Along with music and art therapies, neurofeedback enables the ISC to offer another alternative to traditional talk therapy.

“Patients can participate in multiple sessions each week, which can be provided by trained paraprofessionals with oversight of licensed clinicians,” said Hamilton. “This means that we can maximize treatment potential utilizing all assets toward direct patient care. Neurofeedback allows our providers to offer yet another gold-standard treatment option to our Warfighters.”

For more information about the Fort Carson Intrepid Spirit Center, please visit: https://evans.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Specialty-Care/Traumatic-Brain-Injury-Brain-Health.