MRTC, USAREC team up during ACTE CareerTech VISION 2025

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez | From left to right, Michael Roth, a civilian contractor for the Fort McCoy, Wis.,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez | From left to right, Michael Roth, a civilian contractor for the Fort McCoy, Wis., based Regional Training Site - Medical; U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Armstrong, a combat medic and senior training noncommissioned officer for the San Antonio-based 7307th Medical Support Training Battalion; and U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Erika Anderson, a combat medic assigned to the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., based 7301st Medical Support Training Battalion; prepare and setup a manikin prior to the opening of the Association for Career and Technical Education, or ACTE, CareerTech VISION 2025 event held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn., from Dec. 9, 2025, through Dec. 12, 2025. Personnel under the hierarchy of the San Antonio-based Medical Readiness and Training Command, a subordinate entity of the Pinellas Park, Fla., based Army Reserve Medical Command, teamed up with Soldiers and Civilians of the U.S. Army Recruiting Division to amplify information and awareness of both active-duty Army and Army Reserve benefits and stipulations, as well as how the U.S. Army Reserve contributes to the overall Army Medicine spectrum. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Three U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the San Antonio-based Medical Readiness and Training Command and the greater Pinellas Park, Florida-based Army Reserve Medical Command hierarchy, as well as one civilian contractor for the Fort McCoy, Wisconsin- based Regional Training Site – Medical, took part in the annual Association for Career and Technical Education, or ACTE, CareerTech VISION 2025 event held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center here, from Dec. 9, 2025, through Dec. 12, 2025.

The MRTC personnel provided support to approximately over a dozen U.S. Army Soldiers and civilians from the Fort Knox, Kentucky-based U.S. Army Recruiting Command organizational umbrella and operating the U.S. Army exhibition booth during ACTE CareerTech VISION 2025.

“We were invited from the Office of the Chief of the Army Reserve to attend and help these educators attending the event understand what the U.S. Army Reserve brings to Army Medicine and the opportunities in and around that,” said U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Jessica Ewing, clinical coordinator at RTS-MED in Fort McCoy, Wisconsin.

Our intent is to provide educators with amplified insight into the Army Reserve so they can incorporate lessons learned from this event into their training curriculum and enlighten their students of all of the career opportunities that the Army Reserve medical community has to offer, Ewing said.

Army Reserve Maj. Brigette Miller, a public affairs officer and education operations officer for the Fort Knox, Kentucky-based U.S. Army Recruiting Division, said the ACTE conference serves as an educational, marketing and networking bridge between the U.S. Army and the public, among other companies and vendors.

“ACTE is a national education conference focusing on career technical education, so thinking just beyond staff, it is a way to ensure students are starting on their pathways to successful careers earlier, so we’re aligning their interests,” Miller said. “If they’re interested in technical trades, A.I., robotics, and medical even – we want them to find the right opportunities to get either a new curriculum asset or a new program in itself for the schools earlier to allow them to meet their wants and needs there.”

Ewing said the event brought forth the opportunity to network and connect with recruiters and educators to substantiate comprehension of the U.S. Army Reserve medical community and its role in Army Medicine.

“It’s a great event, just being able to talk with educators and help them to understand what we do in the U.S. military with Army Medicine, but also how they want more from us when our recruiters or educators cut to them to talk to the students,” said Ewing. “They don’t want just slide shows or PowerPoints – they want to get hands-on simulation or training opportunities.”

Ewing said that her and her team brought in a variety of tools and resources to their exhibition, to include a manikin that simulates a traumatic injury and a canine medical simulator with lifelike reactions and movement.

“We also brought a cut suit, which brings that operating kind of mindset and demonstrates to all the educators that we’re not just standing around and shooting guns in the military,” said Ewing. “We’re doing more in the medical world similar to that of the civilian population, but what the educators can speak to as how they can do that with their programs as well.”

Miller said the partnership between active-duty Army and the Army Reserve have been valuable in showcasing how the U.S. Army is a force multiplier to career technical education.

“This has been a great opportunity, so having the (Army Reserve) involved in this shows all the educators what we can provide, not just for full-time jobs,” Miller said. “So especially having the medical team here has been phenomenal, because they get to show them all the hands-on training with the veterinarians and their ‘Diesel’ working dog, as well as the cut suits there fully showing them the training that they can receive while in service and then how they can maintain their certifications and training through the (Army Reserve) while they are still excelling in their medical fields on the civilian side.”

“It’s one Army, but it’s great to show all the different avenues that are available to give them their successful careers,” said Miller.

The overall experience of working alongside active-duty Soldiers and recruiters for this year’s ACTE conference are a union that warrants continuity for forthcoming events in the horizon, said Ewing.

“Putting a human to the task of what we actually do is something we need to continue with in the Army Reserve, especially Army Reserve Medical Command.”