MRTC, USARD team up during ACTE CareerTech VISION 2025

The U.S. Army and Army Reserve connected with educators, leaders and industry professionals during the Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE) annual conference in Nashville, Tenn., from Dec. 9, 2025, through Dec. 12, 2025. The event brought together career and technical education experts from across the nation to network, share ideas and explore the latest trends shaping workforce development and education. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 09:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|991112
|VIRIN:
|251211-A-YH571-1029
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_111451488
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
