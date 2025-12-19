(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MRTC, USARD team up during ACTE CareerTech VISION 2025

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    The U.S. Army and Army Reserve connected with educators, leaders and industry professionals during the Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE) annual conference in Nashville, Tenn., from Dec. 9, 2025, through Dec. 12, 2025. The event brought together career and technical education experts from across the nation to network, share ideas and explore the latest trends shaping workforce development and education. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)

    This work, MRTC, USARD team up during ACTE CareerTech VISION 2025, by SSG Jerry Zuetrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MRTC, USARD team up during ACTE CareerTech VISION 2025

    USARD
    ACTE
    U.S. Army Recruiting Division
    MRTC Medical Readiness and Training Command
    Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center
    CareerTech VISION

