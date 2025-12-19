MRTC, USARD team up during ACTE CareerTech VISION 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army and Army Reserve connected with educators, leaders and industry professionals during the Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE) annual conference in Nashville, Tenn., from Dec. 9, 2025, through Dec. 12, 2025. The event brought together career and technical education experts from across the nation to network, share ideas and explore the latest trends shaping workforce development and education. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)