Project partnership agreement signed to remove Peery’s Mill Dam

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (Dec. 18, 2025) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District recently signed a project partnership agreement with the State of Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to remove the Peery’s Mill Dam from the Little River in Walland, Tennessee.

“TDEC is proud to support the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on this project to remove Peery’s Mill Dam, which will provide valuable safety enhancements and ecological benefits to the Little River,” said Matthew Taylor, deputy director of TDEC’s Office of Sustainable Practices.

In addition to the removal of the dam, the plan involves adding instream features to counter erosion that is negatively impacting the banks of Peery’s Mill Park. The instream mill race wall would remain in place.

A joint Environmental Assessment (EA) and feasibility study completed in 2023 determined there would be no significant impacts to the human environment from the removal of the structure and specified mitigations for the work.

The proposal was released for a public review in August 2023 and the Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) was signed in November 2023. The joint EA and feasibility report as well as the FONSI are available on the USACE digital library at https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/digital/collection/p16021coll7/id/24364/rec/2.

“Nine endangered fish and mussel species currently living in the river would see their potential habitat range greatly increased following the dam’s removal. Eliminating the dam removes a deadly structure from the river and provides improved habitat and passage conditions for aquatic species,” said Chip Hall, biologist with the USACE Nashville District Planning Branch.

Low-head dams pose risks to human life safety. Four drownings have occurred at Peery’s Mill in the last 20 years while emergency responders have performed rescue operations, potentially preventing more fatalities.

Moving forward, the Corps of Engineers is charged to develop plans and specs for the dam removal in consultation with the state of Tennessee, complete project specific environmental and cultural survey commitments, and contract and implement the removal of Perry’s Mill Dam.

