Through the lens: Lance Cpl. Campbell finds her voice in photography

Photo By Lance Cpl. David Getz | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cecilia Campbell, a combat videographer with Marine...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. David Getz | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cecilia Campbell, a combat videographer with Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, presents a shirt given to her during a visual storytelling workshop while posing for a picture at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. During participation in the Marine Corps Instillations Pacific hosted course, she received first place in the photo story and b-roll package portions. Campbell is a native of Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz) see less | View Image Page

CAMP FOSTER, Japan – While attending a professional military education course, Lance Cpl. Cecilia Campbell, a videographer with Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, earned first place for her photo and video story Dec.1 – Dec. 12.

For Campbell, photography is not simply about capturing an image, it is about preserving moments, conveying meaning, and documenting the human side of military service. That mindset guided her throughout the course, where Marines were challenged to think critically about how photographs work together to tell a cohesive and compelling story.

This course, hosted by Marine Corps Installations Pacific in Okinawa, Japan, brought Marines from diverse backgrounds with varying levels of experience together to receive instruction on photo and video fundamentals, composition, lighting, visual storytelling, and feature writing. During instruction, emphasis was placed on documentation through the lens, reinforcing the responsibility Marines carry when capturing and sharing imagery on behalf of the Marine Corps.

One of the course’s primary objectives was to shift perspectives from taking individual photographs and video B-roll to building a complete story through a series of images and storytelling. This approach required students to plan, adapt, and refine their techniques while remaining attentive to details that could strengthen or weaken a story.

“The course really challenged me to slow down and think about why I was taking each photo,” Campbell said. “Every image had to serve a purpose and move the story forward.”

As the course progressed, Campbell developed her photo story by identifying a clear theme and focusing on moments that reflected authenticity and emotion. She paid close attention to lighting, angles, and timing, often waiting for the right moment to unfold rather than forcing a shot, something she carried over to the following week for the video portion.

Instructors encouraged students to critique one another’s work, creating an environment of collaboration and constructive feedback. These critiques allowed Campbell to refine her approach and gain new perspectives on how viewers interpret visual stories.

“Getting feedback from both instructors helped me see things I might have missed,” Campbell said. “It pushed me to improve and be more intentional with my work.”

Campbell’s submissions stood out for its clarity and cohesion, ultimately earning first place among her peers. Instructors noted that her photo story demonstrated a strong understanding of visual flow, using each image to build upon the last while maintaining consistency in tone and message. Her ability to balance technical proficiency with storytelling set her work apart. Earning first place was a moment of validation for Campbell, but she views the achievement as part of a larger journey rather than a destination.

“Winning was exciting, but what mattered more was realizing how much I had grown,” Campbell said. “I feel more confident in my ability to tell stories that matter.”

Visual documentation plays a vital role within the Marine Corps, serving as a tool to document training, preserve institutional history, inform audiences, and provide an accurate account of Marines’ experiences globally.

Her experience in the course reinforced the value of creativity within the military profession. While the Marine Corps is often associated with structure and discipline, photography and videography offer a space for artistic expression within established standards. Campbell believes that creativity and professionalism can coexist, strengthening the way stories are told and understood.