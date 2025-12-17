(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Through the lens: Lance Cpl. Campbell finds her voice in photography

    Through the lens: Lance Cpl. Campbell finds her voice in photography

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cecilia Campbell, a combat videographer with Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, takes a photo at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. During participation in the Marine Corps Instillations Pacific hosted course, she received first place in the photo story and b-roll package portions. Campbell is a native of Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 02:53
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    This work, Through the lens: Lance Cpl. Campbell finds her voice in photography [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl David Getz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MAG12, journalist, MCIPAC, celebration, well-deserved, awarded

