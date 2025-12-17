Through the lens: Lance Cpl. Campbell finds her voice in photography

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cecilia Campbell, a combat videographer with Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, takes a photo at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. During participation in the Marine Corps Instillations Pacific hosted course, she received first place in the photo story and b-roll package portions. Campbell is a native of Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)