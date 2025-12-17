Camp Courtney community gathers for Christmas celebration Your browser does not support the audio element.

CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, Japan – Marines, sailors, families and community members gathered across Camp Courtney and Camp McTureous for a holiday parade and annual tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 4. The event marked the start of the holiday season and created a sense of home for those stationed overseas.

Installation leadership, Marine Corps Community Services, and community partners came together for an evening of lights, music, crafts, and family activities to celebrate the holidays. “Since I've been here, what we've been trying to do is make each event a little bit bigger and a little bit better,” said Ashley Cruz, camp director for Camp Courtney and Camp McTureous. This year’s event expanded its offerings to include letters to Santa, hot cocoa, arts and crafts, holiday decorations, community organizations, and family-friendly activities designed to engage residents of all ages. The celebration provided an opportunity for families, especially those living farther from larger population centers on Okinawa, to connect and celebrate together. “Making sure we have morale events is really important,” said Cruz, who previously served on Okinawa from 2010 to 2013 as a Marine military police officer. “Okinawa itself has changed immensely since then, but it’s still home.”

Camp Courtney’s unique Christmas tree, constructed using a communications antenna, reflects the creativity and teamwork of the community who call Camp Courtney home. “It’s something the community builds together,” Cruz said. “It may not be perfect, but it belongs to the camp and represents everyone who contributes to making this place feel like home.” Planning and hosting holiday events in a forward-deployed environment requires coordination across the installations. Cruz noted preparing events like the tree lighting takes months of collaboration to ensure families can safely gather and enjoy a familiar tradition during the holiday season while living abroad. “Bringing Christmas here for our Marines and seeing the local community adopt some of those traditions with us really helps make us feel a bit more connected to home,” Cruz added. Cruz hopes Marines and families left the event feeling more connected and encouraged to take part in future community activities. “This is their camp,” she said. “We want them to feel welcome, supported, and involved, especially during the holiday season.”