Military Sealift Command Takes Delivery of Newest Fleet Replenishment Oiler USNS Lucy Stone (T-AO 209)

Military Sealift Command took delivery of its newest fleet replenishment oiler, USNS Lucy Stone (T-AO 209), from shipbuilder General Dynamics NASSCO in San Diego, yesterday.



The 746 foot Stone is the fifth ship in the 20-ship John Lewis-class, previously known as the TAO(X). Following more testing and trials, the ship will be crewed and sailed by MSC, providing logistics support to Navy ships at sea. Lewis class oilers, such as Stone will replace the current Kaiser Class fleet replenishment oilers and they age out of the fleet.



The ship honors American suffragist Lucy Stone, who joined other notable advocates such as Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony, Ernestine Rose, and Antoinette Brown Blackwell to petition for suffrage and abolition in the 19th century. Her efforts as a founder of the Women’s National Loyal League were essential to the passage of the Thirteenth Amendment abolishing slavery.



“It is my pleasure to welcome MSC’s newest ship to our fleet,” said Capt. Dustin Lonero, commander, Military Sealift Command Pacific. “The ships of the Lewis Class are the future of our Combat Logistics Force, and we are ready to have them in service, providing logistics services to the ships of the US Navy as they operate around the world.”



The John Lewis class honors prominent civil rights leaders and activists. Several more Lewis class oilers are currently under contract to be built by General Dynamics NASSCO which are USNS Sojourner Truth (T-AO 210), USNS Thurgood Marshall (T-AO 211), USNS Ruth Bader Ginsburg (T-AO 212), and USNS Harriet Tubman T-AO 213.



MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2024, MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and reserve military personnel.