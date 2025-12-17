(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Military Sealift Command Takes Delivery of Newest Fleet Replenishment Oiler USNS Lucy Stone (T-AO 209)

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Military Sealift Command Pacific

    Thanh Carr, Military Sealift Command (MSC) senior owner’s representative (Right), Brian Triggs SUPSHIP Bath Detachment San Diego project engineer (center left), and Moises Enriquez, General Dynamics NASSCO Test & Trials division, pose onboard MSC's newest fleet replenishment oiler USNS Lucy Stone (T-AO 209) following a brief delivery to MSC ceremony at the General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard in San Diego, yesterday.

    MSC
    Military Sealift Command
    USNS Lucy Stone
    United We Sail
    T-AO

