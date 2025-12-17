Thanh Carr, Military Sealift Command (MSC) senior owner’s representative (Right), Brian Triggs SUPSHIP Bath Detachment San Diego project engineer (center left), and Moises Enriquez, General Dynamics NASSCO Test & Trials division, pose onboard MSC's newest fleet replenishment oiler USNS Lucy Stone (T-AO 209) following a brief delivery to MSC ceremony at the General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard in San Diego, yesterday.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 15:17
|Photo ID:
|9449158
|VIRIN:
|251216-N-WD133-1840
|Resolution:
|2048x1391
|Size:
|711.22 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Sealift Command Takes Delivery of Newest Fleet Replenishment Oiler USNS Lucy Stone (T-AO 209), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Military Sealift Command Takes Delivery of Newest Fleet Replenishment Oiler USNS Lucy Stone (T-AO 209)
No keywords found.