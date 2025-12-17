Military Sealift Command Takes Delivery of Newest Fleet Replenishment Oiler USNS Lucy Stone (T-AO 209)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Thanh Carr, Military Sealift Command (MSC) senior owner’s representative (Right), Brian Triggs SUPSHIP Bath Detachment San Diego project engineer (center left), and Moises Enriquez, General Dynamics NASSCO Test & Trials division, pose onboard MSC's newest fleet replenishment oiler USNS Lucy Stone (T-AO 209) following a brief delivery to MSC ceremony at the General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard in San Diego, yesterday.