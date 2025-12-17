(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Freedom Fest kicks off July 4 celebrations

    Freedom Fest kicks off July 4 celebrations

    FORT CARSON, Colo. — nberlin performs as a co-headliner during the Inaugural Front

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2025

    Story by Jordyn McCulley 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    Freedom Fest kicks off July 4 celebrations

    FORT CARSON, Colo. – Over 10,000 service members, their Families and Colorado Springs residents attended the Front Range Freedom Fest to kick off Independence Day at Iron Horse Park, June 28, 2025.

    “We do this event annually because it brings a little bit of home from everywhere,” said Ryan Noble, director of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. “Whether they are stateside, or worldwide, it brings a good sense of home to the entire community.”

    Freedom Fest is one of the few events Fort Carson DFMWR hosts that is free and open to the public. This year Fort Carson teamed up with Shriever Space Force Base and United States Air Force Academy to bring a fun filled event to the community.

    According to Robin Carter DFMWR, Shriever Space Force Base and USAFA provided vendors, equipment and bounce house activities for the kids.

    “The community-wide celebration had over 20 food trucks, 10 vendors and tons of free bounce houses for the kids, with opening music from the 4th Infantry Division band to kick off the festivities,” said Noble.

    This year the community was able to vote on social media on the music genre they wanted to hear at Freedom Fest.

    Rather than country music the community voted for alternative rock for Freedom Fest.

    Vertical Horizon opened for the co-headliners with their alternative rock hits. They were followed by the co-headliner Anberlin with the night closing out with the Canadian rock band Default.

    “We wanted to provide a variety of free activities during this event to celebrate freedom,” said Noble. “But also, to celebrate the 4th Infantry Division, the garrison and our external partners for what they do on a day-to-day basis to increase the overall resiliency and readiness of the population here at Fort Carson.”

    The night concluded with a cannon salute and a fireworks show.

    For upcoming Fort Carson MWR events visit https://carson.armymwr.com.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 13:57
    Story ID: 554605
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom Fest kicks off July 4 celebrations, by Jordyn McCulley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Freedom Fest kicks off July 4 celebrations
    Freedom Fest kicks off July 4 celebrations
    Freedom Fest kicks off July 4 celebrations
    Freedom Fest kicks off July 4 celebrations

    TAGS

    Fort Carson
    Independence Day
    4th of July
    Freedom Fest

