Photo By Amanda Inman | Leaders and representatives from Space Launch Delta 45 and NASA's Kennedy Space Center pose for a group photo during a Reverse Industry Day at Kennedy Space Center, Florida. The event brought together government and commercial space partners to discuss future launch infrastructure and long-term operational needs across the Eastern Range. (U.S. Space Force photo by Amanda Inman)

SLD 45, KSC and NASA host Reverse Industry Day to shape future of space launch

Space Launch Delta 45, Kennedy Space Center and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration recently hosted a Reverse Industry Day, bringing together major commercial launch providers to discuss the future of space launch operations on the Eastern Range.

Representatives from Relativity Space, Blue Origin, Stoke Space, United Launch Alliance and SpaceX shared their strategic outlooks for the next five to 10 years, outlining anticipated mission growth, infrastructure needs and long-term investment plans.

Unlike a traditional industry day, the reverse format allowed launch providers to brief government and range stakeholders on their requirements and priorities. The approach was designed to increase transparency and coordination as launch activity continues to expand along the Eastern Range, the world’s busiest spaceport.

During the event, companies discussed planned infrastructure upgrades and design enhancements needed to support evolving launch capabilities, including launch pads, processing facilities and integration timelines. Discussions focused on building an environment capable of supporting multiple launch providers while maintaining safety, efficiency and sustained launch cadence.

Participants emphasized the importance of collaboration among industry, SLD 45 and KSC to meet increasing demand for space access. Officials noted that continued coordination will be critical as the Eastern Range scales operations to support national security, civil and commercial missions.

The Reverse Industry Day reinforced SLD 45 and KSC’s commitment to strengthening public-private partnerships and ensuring the Eastern Range remains positioned to support future spaceflight operations.