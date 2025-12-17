(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SLD 45, NASA and KSC host Reverse Industry Day

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SLD 45, NASA and KSC host Reverse Industry Day

    UNITED STATES

    12.16.2025

    Photo by Amanda Inman 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    Leaders and representatives from Space Launch Delta 45 and NASA’s Kennedy Space Center pose for a group photo during a Reverse Industry Day at Kennedy Space Center, Florida, [date]. The event brought together government and commercial space partners to discuss future launch infrastructure and long-term operational needs across the Eastern Range. (U.S. Space Force photo by Amanda Inman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 13:49
    Photo ID: 9448892
    VIRIN: 251216-F-JI299-9035
    Resolution: 5000x3327
    Size: 4.78 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLD 45, NASA and KSC host Reverse Industry Day, by Amanda Inman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SLD 45, KSC and NASA host Reverse Industry Day to shape future of space launch

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery