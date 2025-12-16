MSC’s SBX-1 Installs New Dome After 20 Years

Courtesy Photo | The radome is replaced onboard Military Sealift Command’s (MSC’s) Sea-Based X-band...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The radome is replaced onboard Military Sealift Command’s (MSC’s) Sea-Based X-band radar (SBX-1) after its original radome reached the end of its life cycle. The replacement was completed Dec. 10, 2025, during a routine shipyard availability at Ford Island. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo.) see less | View Image Page

After 20 years, the world’s largest known seagoing radar is undergoing maintenance to its most unique and visible component – its golf ball-like dome.

Military Sealift Command’s (MSC’s) Sea-Based X-band radar (SBX-1) is an advanced X-band radar mounted on a mobile, ocean-going semi-submersible platform and according to the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance (MDAA) website, it has the capability to precisely track incoming threat missiles, discriminate flight characteristics of threat missiles and countermeasures, and provide missile tracking data from adversaries to be able to intercept and destroy threats before it can reach its target.

“This is the first time the dome has been deflated or removed since SBX-1 has been in operation,” said Billie Wunderle, MSC, Contracting Officer Representative for SBX-1 Operations, Maintenance and Security. “But after 20 years, the radome has reached the end of its life cycle, and it is time for it to be removed and replaced.

SBX-1 is in port at Ford Island conducting routine maintenance on the vessel.

According to Wunderle, the timing of the dome replacement during the availability was planned.

“The two events, the vessel maintenance and the dome replacement, are distinctively different events but were purposely planned to be able to conduct both during the same shipyard availability,” Wunderle said. “Because this is the first time replacing the dome, the planning and preparation process has been ongoing for five years, with an extensive amount of collaboration to ensure the successful replacement of the dome.”

The radome, a critical component to the radar’s defensive structure, acts as a protective cover for SBX-1 from the outside elements, according to the MDAA website. During the replacement process where the dome has been deflated and removed, the radar itself has a temporary cover to protect it until its permanent replacement.

As part of the dome preparation process, Wunderle said the new dome was assembled, tested, packaged, and shipped from Elizabeth City, North Carolina, to Oregon, where it was loaded onto the MSC offshore supply ship HOS Black Watch, and transported to Hawaii for installation.

“The dome will arrive stowed in a 143-foot-long Radome Envelope container, wrapped similar to a closed umbrella, of which the container will be stood upright when ready to install,” said Chris Cowan, MSC SBX-1 Project Officer. “A crane will then attach itself to the top of it and lift the new dome from the box to maneuver it over the radar where 200 line-handlers are waiting below to maneuver the descending dome around the radar and attach it to the ring wall on the main deck.”

Cowan said once all connectors are secure, the dome is then inflated.

According to a press statement from MDA, SBX-1 was successfully outfitted with her new radome December 10, 2025, and stated the “radome replacement project serves as the basis for decades of future Sea Based X-band (SBX) radar support to Homeland Missile Defense.”

The dome replacement took about a month to complete, while the entire maintenance availability will last approximately two and a half months, finishing up in February 2026, said Wunderle.

Once completed, SBX-1 will be ready for its next assignment.

MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces.