Photo By Spc. Bryson Walker | U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander, speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony during the grand re-opening of the Warriors Club on Camp Casey, December 12, 2025. Originally built in 1989, the Warriors Club has been instrumental to the morale amongst Soldiers thousands of miles away from home by offering various food, games, and beverages during their time on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bryson Walker)

Good Times Return: Camp Casey's Warrior's Club Re-Opens

DONGDUCHEON, South Korea — U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Warrior’s Club grand re-opening after an eight-month long renovation project, Camp Casey, December 12, 2025.

USAG Yongsan-Casey invested $2.1 million in the renovation project to include new seating, new tiling and painting, and a multitude of new kitchen equipment to ensure the safest and best quality products are offered to service members and civilians. The main hallway showcases units of historical significance to Camp Casey, as well as new lighting to highlight their legacy and enhance the overall display.

During the ceremony, U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, USAG Y-C commander, spoke with attendees and participated in the cutting ceremony along with key contributors to the major renovation.

“I want to thank the DMFWR team and Directorate of Public Works for their hard work in bringing you a newer, better club,” said Cho. “I want to thank the restaurant staff for always taking pride in their service for Soldiers.”

The Warrior’s Club first opened on Camp Casey in 1989 in the heart of 2nd Infantry Division’s area, giving frontline troops a place to relieve some of their stress and get a good meal. Soldiers can indulge in various American food and beverage items offered by “Bama’s” and “Hot Stuff Pizza” restaurants, serving over 65,000 troops annually. The Warrior’s Club also offers large pool tables and game stations for Soldiers to enjoy.

Stephen Thompson, Camp Casey Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation (FMWR) business manager, oversaw the project's progression and what changes needed to be made in order to improve the experience for their customers.

Thompson thanked the Department of Public Works and other contributors that helped keep services up and running during the renovation period.

“[I’d like to thank] DPW, our customers for waiting for us to re-open and supporting us at the Thunder Food Park, Camp Humphreys, and the Flight Line Tap Room for letting us use their food and beverage trailers.”

With a focus on long-term sustainment and readiness, USAG Yongsan-Casey and its leadership is dedicated to continuing efforts to improve and build upon the installation. Along with this major project, USAG Y-C recently celebrated the opening of an all-new Welcome Center and completely transformed the Camp Casey food court by adding new seating and flooring as well as adding a Pizza Hut to dining options. Progress towards the opening of an all-new Jamba Juice just began in October of 2025.

On Camp Hovey, the Field Laundry Operations Team (FLOT) Dining Facility (DFAC) is set to open next week after renovations, providing improved dining facilities and updated equipment for Army warfighters training and working in the area. For the greater part of 2025, military service members were dined at a temporary facility set up next to the FLOT DFAC, ensuring Army warfighters could continue to get needed food and nutrition close to their areas of operation.

These initiatives aim to strengthen infrastructure, support the mission, and enhance overall Quality of Life.