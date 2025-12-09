Camp Casey Warriors Club Grand Re-opening

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Charles Lombardo, 2nd Infantry Division commander, prepares to cut a ceremonial ribbon during the grand re-opening of the Warriors Club on Camp Casey, December 12, 2025. Originally built in 1989, the Warriors Club has been instrumental to the morale amongst Soldiers thousands of miles away from home by offering various food, games, and beverages during their time on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bryson Walker)