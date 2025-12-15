(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2025 Combined Federal Campaign nears deadline, officials say there is still time to donate

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2025

    Story by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Fort Knox, Ky. — The 2025 Combined Federal Campaign that began Oct. 1 is scheduled to end on Jan. 12, 2026.   Fort Knox officials say the current regional goal is $30,000. So far, eight individuals from the Indiana, Kentucky and Southwestern Ohio region have pledged a total of $7,710 to charities offered through the campaign. Seven of those are Fort Knox pledges.   Officials say there is still time to donate to over 2,000 voluntary health, welfare and philanthropic initiatives that often benefit federal employees. Those wishing to pledge a donation can do so at the CFC website https://givecfc.org/ by clicking on the “Donate” icon in the top right corner of the page.   Editor’s note: For more information on the 2025 CFC season, follow the link here: https://givecfc.org/.   Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.

