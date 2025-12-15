(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Combined Federal Campaign nears deadline, officials say there is still time to donate

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2025 Combined Federal Campaign nears deadline, officials say there is still time to donate

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2025

    Photo by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Graphic provided by the 2025 Combined Federal Campaign playbook.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 11:18
    Photo ID: 9445461
    VIRIN: 251216-A-GF376-2840
    Resolution: 933x795
    Size: 249.35 KB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Combined Federal Campaign nears deadline, officials say there is still time to donate, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    2025 Combined Federal Campaign nears deadline, officials say there is still time to donate

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery