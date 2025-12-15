USMA Rising Stars Collaborate with Picatinny Staff to Create Future Combat Concepts

Photo By Eric Kowal | PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM)...... read more read more Photo By Eric Kowal | PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Armaments Center engineer Ralph Tillinghast engages in a discussion with a group of U.S. Military Academy cadets during an ideation session about future warfighting concepts at Picatinny Arsenal on Nov. 24, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Todd Mozes) see less | View Image Page

PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES 12.16.2025 Courtesy Story Picatinny Arsenal

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. – The Army’s rising stars gathered here on Nov. 24, to ideate potential solutions for the future of warfare.



Twenty-eight cadets from the prestigious United States Military Academy (USMA) in West Point, N.Y., were brought in for a day-long roundtable to discuss best ways for the Army to prepare for technological advances and emerging warfighting concepts.



The cadets themselves, most of whom were seniors, were all eager to provide their thoughts on how the Army can best modernize and warfighting concepts. According to Cpt. Travis Chewning-Kulick, an instructor in USMA’s Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, each cadet was enrolled in the academy’s weapons engineering program.



“Being a mechanical engineer, and with what we learn at West Point, in addition to the training we have, we have an opportunity (while at Picatinny) to see things from the military side,” said Cadet Kieran Goldstein. “We’ve done the training to understand the technology and how it could best be implemented into a wider area.”



“We learn all the theoreticals in class and perform analysis on them. Just seeing how that analysis gets used in the real production and actual improvements on weapon systems, and any new technologies and capabilities that the Army is able to produce, is definitely exciting,” added Cadet Ty Ezell.



U.S Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Armament Center Director Chris Grassano encouraged the cadets to be ready, as the Army is amidst what he called a “great big transformation.” He pressed the cadets to consider every facet, from production to affordability, and to reach into every pocket of knowledge they had while they brainstormed.



The cadets received briefings that covered an array of topics, such as future threats, technologies and operational concepts. They then split into four groups led by Armaments Center experts in emerging technology areas: autonomy/artificial intelligence, contested logistics, counter-unmanned aerial systems and lethal unmanned aerial systems.



Working with the experts, cadets formulated 120 different ideas and strategies that will be reviewed by organizations within the Armaments Center, according to Lisa Sassaman a data scientist from within the G9 Innovation and Strategic Relationships Office, who planned and facilitated the ideation sessions with cadets.

The ideas will also be used to refine the Future of Armaments study, which identifies and prioritizes necessary armaments and lethality capabilities needed to achieve battlefield overmatch in future conflicts, according to Sassaman.



“The idea of how we sustain the battlefield is completely altering within the new scope of warfare, as we see in wars around the world,” said Cadet Justin Zetterwall. “To be able to learn and take away as a young officer in the future of our United States Army, I think it’s very important.”



The cadets were taken on a tour of several major facilities, where they had the chance to see some of Picatinny Arsenal’s inner workings. After the event, they were tasked with providing a one-page recap of their topics.



According to Nathaniel Helminiak, Associate Director of Armaments for the Center for Applied Engineering within the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, he and the USMA greatly benefitted from the session.



“I believe this event was highly valuable in exposing our cadets to aspects of weapons engineering and design that extend beyond the typical academic curriculum,” Helminiak said in an email after the session. “The event provided them with direct access to subject-matter experts and helped contextualize the critical role the Armaments Center plays in supporting the warfighter and safeguarding our future.”



“Engaging USMA cadets provided fresh perspectives and creative solutions to address emerging challenges,” Sassaman said afterwards. “This event highlighted the importance of engaging future Army leaders in ideation to drive concept-driven transformation and modernization.”