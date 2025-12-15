LETHALITY UNDER PRESSURE: 82ND AIRBORNE DIVISION CROWNS ITS BEST MEDIC

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale | Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division demonstrate their skills during the All...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale | Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division demonstrate their skills during the All American Best Medic Competition (AABMC) at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 12, 2025. The 36-hour event includes challenges such as swimming, physical fitness lanes, day and night land navigation, obstacle courses, unknown distance rucks, combat casualty lanes, and pistol-carbine assessments. The All-American Best Medic Competition assesses not only the medical proficiency of the participants but also their physical endurance, tactical abilities, and performance under pressure, showcasing the elite capabilities of the division's combat medics. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Nine of the 82nd Airborne Division’s most skilled combat medics stepped forward to test their limits during the Division’s 36-hour Best Medic Competition. By the end, only five crossed the finish line—but one name stood above the rest. Spc. Connor Wood, a medic assigned to 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, earned the title of 82nd Airborne Division Best Medic 2025.

From the start, the competition embodied what it means to be a Paratrooper and a lifesaver. Competitors began with the Combat Water Survival Test, followed by unknown-distance ruck marches, linking a series of physically and mentally demanding lanes. Each test measured the endurance, composure, and technical skill required of a combat medic in airborne operations.

“The Division Best Medic Competition is designed to push our medics to their limits,” said Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Joyner, the event noncommissioned officer in charge. “It helps us identify the top two individuals who will represent America’s Guard of Honor at the Army’s Best Medic Competition next year.”

“This pressure-cooker event gives them a small reality check of what’s to come, it’s as close as we can get to the real thing.”

The competition also included the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment, The All-American Mile obstacle course, and day and night land navigation, with little rest between. After only two hours of recovery, competitors began again - stepping off from Area J, rucking down Long Street, and pushing through Tactical Combat Casualty Care lanes. Each scenario required demonstrating life-saving procedures under simulated combat conditions, followed by weapons proficiency and stress shoot events.

Despite exhaustion and uncertainty, the medics pressed forward through the final unknown-distance ruck to the finish line.

Before the award ceremony began, Maj. Gen. Brandon R. Tegtmeier, commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division, commended the warrior spirit of the competitors.

“Let me start off by thanking you,” said Tegtmeier. “You Paratroopers didn’t have to do this. You volunteered to serve your country. You volunteered to serve in America’s best division and attend Airborne School. Then, you volunteered to compete in this event.”

By the end of the 36-hour grind, the competitors demonstrated not only technical excellence, but also the grit and heart that define America’s Guard of Honor.

“This doesn’t just show how great our combat medics are, it also provides our warfighters a level of comfort knowing ‘Doc’ is there to filter through gunfire,” Tegtmeier continued. “You stand on the line between life and death and master the space between chaos.”

“When your name is called, you’ll be the one to save and protect our Paratroopers.”

