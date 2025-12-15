USAG Humphreys community members explore Korean culture in Seoul

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – Thirty-five U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys employees and family members joined a cultural immersion tour of Seoul, Dec. 6, to learn more about Korean history and traditions. The trip was part of the USFK Security and Culture Tour Program, hosted by the Gyeonggi Provincial Government, and coordinated by the USAG Humphreys Public Affairs Office. The program introduces U.S. troops working in Gyeonggi to Korean culture and helps them adjust to their host nation. “Many people come here wanting to experience something new, something a little different from home,” said Patrick Bray, public affairs specialist. “Temple stays, museums, cultural tours, even spa trips – all these things help make Korea a popular assignment.” Bray added that cultural exchange is essential to building lasting partnerships.

“You can’t surge a partnership – it’s built over time – and requires a mutual understanding of each other’s way of life,” he said. “Each and every one of these tours provides us just a little more understanding of Korean culture.” The group rode the Namsan cable car, visited Seoul Tower and toured the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History. “This trip is truly an enriching and memorable educational experience,” said Clara Sagoe, chief, Army Continuing Education Services. “Visiting Seoul Tower was not only enjoyable, but it also brought back fond memories of when I first arrived in Yongsan in 2011 while working at the Army Education Center.” Sagoe said the museum visit deepened her appreciation for Korean history and resilience.

“As someone who loves history, I found the visit to the National Museum especially meaningful,” she said. “There is nothing more educational than engaging with the local culture, connecting with the people, and learning firsthand about the country’s past.” “Experiences like these are invaluable and should be offered more often,” Sagoe said. “They provide a wonderful opportunity for those stationed at USAG Humphreys to learn about and appreciate our host nation. Overall, it was an enjoyable and truly rewarding trip.” The USAG Humphreys Public Affairs Office works with local governments and Good Neighbor organizations to provide valuable cultural experiences for members of the Camp Humphreys community.