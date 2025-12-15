(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAG Humphreys community members explore Korean culture in Seoul

    USAG Humphreys community members explore Korean culture in Seoul

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.05.2025

    Photo by MUN CHONG 

    USAG Humphreys

    Members of U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys pose for a group photo at Namsan after riding the cable car on Dec. 6, 2025, during the USFK Security and Cultural Experience Program hosted by the Gyeonggi Provincial Government.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 00:24
    Photo ID: 9444738
    VIRIN: 251206-A-PI945-1001
    Resolution: 4000x2252
    Size: 4.71 MB
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Humphreys community members explore Korean culture in Seoul, by MUN CHONG, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

