Eyes of the Pacific: Allied ISR Strengthens Deterrence at Kadena Air Base

Photo By Senior Airman Erin Currie | A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron, flies over taxiway lima during Project Lima Blazing Egress of Airfield Nonstandard, on Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 9, 2025. MQ-9 contingency launch operations were conducted as a proof of concept to demonstrate capabilities should a runway on Kadena need to be shutdown, supporting the Pacific Air Force's strategy to become more agile in execution, strategic in deterrence, and resilient in capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie)

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan — Information is power, and from Kadena Air Base, allied intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance forces deliver it around the clock.

In a region where distance defines every mission, information dominance serves as the cornerstone of deterrence. Kadena Air Base stands as the forward hub for joint and allied ISR operations that preserve stability, reassure partners and ensure U.S. forces remain ready to respond at a moment’s notice.

Every day, a formidable mix of aircraft — the U.S. Air Force’s RC-135 Rivet Joint, E-3 Sentry and MQ-9 Reaper; the U.S. Navy’s P-8A Poseidon and MQ-4C Triton; U.S. Marine Corps MQ-9 Reapers; and allied Royal New Zealand and Royal Australian Air Force crews — work together to maintain a constant, shared operational picture across the Indo-Pacific.

Together, these joint and allied ISR teams form one of the most robust intelligence networks in the Pacific: a coalition that sees first, understands first and acts first. Their unified vigilance ensures any challenge is met with speed, precision and strength.

“The 82nd Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron delivers multi-domain situational awareness that is critical to all operational decisions in the Indo-Pacific,” said Lt. Col. Michael Ellsworth, 82 ERS commander. “Our RC-135 Rivet Joint aircrew partner with Kadena-based ISR platforms to provide clarity that allows commanders to anticipate, not react.”

Lt. Col. Sean Batson, commander of the 390th Intelligence Squadron, added, “Rivet Joint cryptologic and special signals crews provide unmatched adversary insight to Kadena and national leadership.”

The Air Force’s ISR presence at Kadena is a cornerstone of regional operations. The Rivet Joint intercepts and analyzes signals from afar, while the E-3 Sentry integrates that data into the broader command and control network, giving commanders an unparalleled view of the battlespace before action is required.

Leading the maritime domain awareness mission, the U.S. Navy’s P-8A Poseidons, including the currently deployed Patrol Squadron (VP) 4 “Skinny Dragons,” conduct anti-submarine warfare, surface surveillance and reconnaissance across key sea lanes. Royal New Zealand Air Force crews augment these operations, strengthening interoperability and expanding coalition maritime reach.

“Every sortie we fly adds to the shared picture,” said Cmdr. Sasha Frankhouser, commanding officer of VP-4. “Operating from Kadena alongside our Air Force partners ensures no vessel or aircraft goes unseen.”

Supporting those operations, the Navy’s MQ-4C Triton provides persistent, high-altitude surveillance across the maritime domain. Capable of covering millions of square miles per flight, the Triton connects commanders with real-time intelligence across the world’s largest ocean, transforming information into action.

Meanwhile, Air Force and Marine Corps MQ-9 Reapers extend that vigilance day and night. The 319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron and Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3 operate side-by-side to conduct continuous reconnaissance missions with the Japan Ministry of Defense, ensuring full visibility across key approaches to Japan and the First Island Chain.

“The MQ-9 brings persistence; 24 hours a day, seven days a week there are Reapers overhead gathering intelligence and giving commanders the clarity to act with precision,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Saltares, 319th ERS commander. “Every mission sharpens readiness and reminds potential adversaries that we’re always watching.”

These integrated ISR operations — linking U.S., Japanese and allied partners — create a seamless network that amplifies awareness and ensures the region’s most capable forces operate as one.

“Interoperability is deterrence,” Frankhouser added. “We join together with like-minded Indo-Pacific allies and partners in ways that strengthen peace and security across the region. Our readiness is never in doubt.”

From the Rivet Joint scanning the horizon, to the E-3 Sentry coordinating air operations, the P-8 Poseidons and MQ-4C Tritons patrolling maritime lanes, and the Air Force and Marine Corps MQ-9 Reapers maintaining constant watch — Kadena Air Base remains the eyes of the Pacific, projecting vigilance, coordination and strength across the region.