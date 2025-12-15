Tulsa District awards construction contract for Fort Gibson bridge replacement

Courtesy Photo | The spillway below Fort Gibson Dam near Fort Gibson, Okla.,, Dec. 10, 2025. Tulsa...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The spillway below Fort Gibson Dam near Fort Gibson, Okla.,, Dec. 10, 2025. Tulsa District awarded a contract to replace the State Highway 251A bridge over the dam, Dec. 15, 2025. Courtesy Photo by Raymond Todd, USACE. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District awarded a construction contract to replace the State Highway 251A bridge over Fort Gibson Dam near Fort Gibson, Okla., Dec. 15.

Tulsa District awarded $63.8 million contract to Alberici Constructors, of St. Louis.

The Tulsa District closed the Hwy 251A bridge, which spans the Fort Gibson Dam spillway over the Grand-Neosho River, April 22, 2025 after a bridge safety inspection identified critical findings.

The construction contract calls for demolition and replacement of the bridge. The SH-251A bridge was constructed concurrent with the Fort Gibson Dam from 1942 to 1949.

Tulsa District will provide updates as the bridge replacement project progresses.