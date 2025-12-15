(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tulsa District awards construction contract for Fort Gibson bridge replacement

    Tulsa District awards construction contract to replace bridge over Fort Gibson Dam

    Courtesy Photo | The spillway below Fort Gibson Dam near Fort Gibson, Okla.,, Dec. 10, 2025. Tulsa...... read more read more

    FORT GIBSON, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Story by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Tulsa District awards construction contract for Fort Gibson bridge replacement

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District awarded a construction contract to replace the State Highway 251A bridge over Fort Gibson Dam near Fort Gibson, Okla., Dec. 15.

    Tulsa District awarded $63.8 million contract to Alberici Constructors, of St. Louis.

    The Tulsa District closed the Hwy 251A bridge, which spans the Fort Gibson Dam spillway over the Grand-Neosho River, April 22, 2025 after a bridge safety inspection identified critical findings.

    The construction contract calls for demolition and replacement of the bridge. The SH-251A bridge was constructed concurrent with the Fort Gibson Dam from 1942 to 1949.

    Tulsa District will provide updates as the bridge replacement project progresses.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 19:42
    Story ID: 554268
    Location: FORT GIBSON, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 116
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tulsa District awards construction contract for Fort Gibson bridge replacement, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Tulsa District awards construction contract to replace bridge over Fort Gibson Dam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Dam Safety
    Tulsa District
    Fort Gibson
    Bridge Safety
    USACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version