Tulsa District awards construction contract for Fort Gibson bridge replacement

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District awarded a construction contract to replace the State Highway 251A bridge over Fort Gibson Dam near Fort Gibson, Okla., Dec. 15.
Tulsa District awarded $63.8 million contract to Alberici Constructors, of St. Louis.
The Tulsa District closed the Hwy 251A bridge, which spans the Fort Gibson Dam spillway over the Grand-Neosho River, April 22, 2025 after a bridge safety inspection identified critical findings.
The construction contract calls for demolition and replacement of the bridge. The SH-251A bridge was constructed concurrent with the Fort Gibson Dam from 1942 to 1949.
Tulsa District will provide updates as the bridge replacement project progresses.
